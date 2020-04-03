AVON PARK — South Florida State College’s current online learning practices due to COVID-19 will continue to the end of the spring term and the SFSC Spring Commencement that was scheduled for May 5 has been postponed.
Also, the college will be implementing cost saving measures in anticipation of budget cuts due to the economic impact of COVID-19.
SFSC President Thomas Leitzel updated the campus faculty and staff recently in an online announcement that stated, “We are all impacted by COVID-19. Our College team continues to work together to support our operations and to support quality student learning.
“I highly commend the SFSC faculty who have embraced their instructional obligations with online learning and modified laboratory options for students. The practices now currently in place will continue through the remainder of the spring term.”
Leitzel said a new date for commencement has not been established. Among the considerations are a date in August or a larger commencement ceremony on Dec. 17.
Beginning today (April 3) and continuing through the month of April, all campus locations will close at noon Fridays, he said.
Beginning on May 1, all campus locations will begin its energy saving Friday schedule. Although SFSC normally begins its energy saving Fridays in late June, the rationale for this decision centers around cost saving.
The next fiscal year, which begins on July 1, will most likely see budget cuts due to the economic impact of COVID-19, Leitzel noted. The college needs to begin making preparations to preserve as much carryover funds as possible to offset future budget cuts.
In an effort to save money, the college has implemented a close watch on all purchases, he said. Any expense deemed necessary or critical to your operations will not be denied, as our budget for the current fiscal year has not been substantially impacted. However, any savings we experience will be used to help bolster next year’s budget.
“Our highest priority remains the safety of all employees, students, and guests/patrons of SFSC,” Leitzel said.
The college-wide online learning and modified laboratory options began Monday (March 30) at the end of spring break. The spring term ends on May 4.