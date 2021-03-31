SEBRING — If it seems to you like more of your favorite restaurants have opened outdoor dining, it’s not your imagination.
Twenty years ago, restaurants built outdoor dining areas for smokers. Now, the COVID-19 pandemic has encouraged decks for all diners. Eating out and eating outside has become a new tourism promotion, along with activities that lend themselves to outdoor activity and open-air venues.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in addition to the standing recommendations to use face masks, social distancing and frequent hand washing/sanitation, also has several recommendations for dining, sport events and outdoor gatherings to help reduce spread of the coronavirus.
DiningThe lowest risk is having food service limited to drive-through, delivery, take-out, and curbside pick up, especially with “non-contract” protocols. Slightly greater risk is to have dining limited to outdoor seating, with seating capacity reduced to allow restaurateurs to spread tables out at least six feet or more from each other.
Higher risk dining, the CDC states, includes indoor seating with tables six feet apart or outdoor dining with tables less than six feet apart. The highest risk is indoor seating with no reduced capacity and tables spaces less than six feet apart.
Currently, Highlands County’s Tourist Development Council, trademarked as “VisitSebring,” recommends several eateries for their outdoor dining. The CDC recommends diners choose establishments that help lower the risk of COVID-19 exposure and spread by having employees wash their hands frequently, wear masks at all times and employ frequent cleaning and disinfection.
SportsA frequent quip last year at the beginning of the pandemic was how those who like fishing are uniquely suited to social distancing during a pandemic. That remains true, and according to VisitSebring, there are several fishing camps for anglers to stay socially distanced from others, especially on Lake Istokpoga.
As for team/field sports, VisitSebring states those events have survived the pandemic well. However, the CDC recommends players and their parents still consider the following:
- Whether the event is or can be played indoors or outdoors.
- Community levels of COVID-19 before scheduling an event.
- Whether or not the sport itself requires close contact.
- The intensity of play and whether that exertion can present a higher risk, especially indoors.
- Amount of time players spend close to each other or to staff.
- Amount of shared equipment/gear.
- Ability to maintain social distancing while not engaged in play.
- Age of the players and their abilities to follow COVID-19 protocols.
- Size of the team.
- Number of non-essential visitors and spectators.
- Travel outside of the local community.
- Behavior of athletes on the field.
EventsHighlands County has seen a return to large outdoor events, such as the 12 Hours of Sebring, the Backyard BBQ Bash and the upcoming Sebring Soda Festival. All events had or have guidelines and protocols for visitors to follow to reduce or eliminate the spread of COVID-19 at those events. The CDC also has guidelines to follow, listed below.
- Consider the number of COVID-19 cases in your community before deciding to attend.
- Think of your exposure during travel, such as at rest areas, airports, bus terminals and both train and gas stations, as well as on planes, trains and buses.
- Find out if the event is indoors with good or poor ventilation or outdoors with open ventilation.
- Find out how long the event is, as longer events pose greater risks.
- Get an idea how big the crowd will be, as people are safest if they can stay six feet or more apart.
- Consider the behavior of attendees with respect to interaction with those outside their own home, singing, shouting, crowding or failing to wear masks.
As always, the CDC recommends people wear masks, stay six feet or more from others and wash/sanitize their hands frequently to prevent catching or transmitting the virus.
Further details from the CDC can be found at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov. Information on outdoor dining and fishing camps may be found at VisitSebring.com.