LAKE PLACID – An important part of Black history belongs to the “Crown” worn and was the spotlight of Saturday night’s art exhibit at the Genesis Center.
The exhibit, “Our Crown, Black Hair is Black History,” was sponsored by Highway Park Neighborhood Council. Because of COVID-19, the event was kept small with only 50 people on the guest list for the invitation-only event. Masks were required and guests signed in with their addresses in case contact tracing would be needed in the immediate future.
The long and diverse history of Black hairstyles showcased tools and chemicals used throughout generations. Pictures told stories of hairstyles, such as dreadlocks and corn rows, perms, afros and more. Hair was treated and styled differently from one region to another.
Council Executive Director Evelyn Colon explained that “Our Crown” has multiple phases and a virtual discussion will be open to the public, hopefully before the end of July. The discussion will be led by Dr. Wanda LaStrapes of the University of North Florida and others. “Our Crown” was made possible through a grant from the Florida Humanities Council and the Florida Division of Cultural Affairs.
Colon said Black women are “sensitive” about their hair and that they have been fired or even not hired because they have wanted to wear “natural” hairstyles. Many Black people suffered from chemical burns of products over the years. Colon said this exhibit gave everyone a chance to learn Black history and open up dialogue. She said women find it liberating to be able to wear their hair however they like and not by what someone else dictates.
“For many years, Black women have tried to conform to European ideas of beauty,” she said.
Kutanya McKeithan is the owner of All Dressed Up formal wear in Lake Placid and is also a hairdresser. “I enjoyed the art exhibit,” she said. “It was interesting to see the hairstyles from different regions in Africa. The food was good and the entertainment told a story.”
Al-Khidr Portee of ASP Beauty Supplies in Lake Placid supplied many of the products and tools in the exhibit. The exhibit was curated by Janice Allen, MBA.
Ontarial Clark catered the event. The entertainment was kicked off by Rusty Trumpet. The Tam Tam Congo brought the sights and sounds of, well, the Congo. The Tam Tam can often be seen performed at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. The ENZ Stilt Dancers defied gravity while performing seemingly impossible moves while balancing on stilts. The colorful giants did not take no for an answer and got patrons up and dancing. Politicians, teenagers and neighbors joined in the fun.
Two Sebring High School students were honored, Alkeivion Hester and Emarryah Wilson. Wilson was given a $1,000 scholarship from the HPNC.
“What an event,” Colon said. “In spite of the masks, it was a fantastic event.”