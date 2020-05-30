One additional death has been added to the breakdown of numbers for Highlands County COVID-19 cases, bringing the total deaths to 9 as of Friday’s report.
The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Highlands County has hit another milestone with a total of 120 confirmed as of Friday’s update, up by 1 since Thursday’s update. The state itself saw an increase of 1,212 since the Thursday update.
The number of local hospitalizations reached 38 with 37 residents and 1 nonresident.
The first positive case reported in Highlands County was on March 21.
The total number of tests administered in Highlands County is 4,117 with 3,994 negative tests results of which 63 are non-Florida residents. Two results have come back inconclusive and four are waiting for results. The percent of positive cases is 2.9%.
Of the 120 positive cases in Highlands County, 118 are residents and 2 are non-residents. The cases include 59 male and 59 females, ranging from ages 0 to 85, with a median age of 55.
The summary data for Highlands County lists 1 case among correctional facility staff/residents in Highlands with 2,504 such cases statewide.
FDOH is releasing details of ethnicity and race regarding the positive cases in each of the state’s 67 counties.
Highlands County’s cases by ethnicity are 38 Hispanic, 71 non-Hispanic and nine unknown/no data. The cases by race are 67 white, 27 black, 21 other and three unknown/no data.
The total number of positive cases had a large increase since Thursday’s report with over 1,000 new cases in Florida. The state total is now 54,497; 1,383 of those are non-Florida residents. The total number of deaths increased by 49, bringing the total to 2,413.
Miami-Dade’s numbers continue to climb and remain the leader in the state for positive cases with 17,641 confirmed and 685 deaths.
Nationally, the number of positive cases is 1,731,035 with the number of deaths reaching 102,201 and 399,991 recovered. Florida Department of Health does not release numbers pertaining to those recovered from the virus in the state.
Worldwide, the number of positive cases has increased to 5,871,347 with 362,554 deaths.
For more information on COVID-19, visit floridahealthcovid19.gov.
In Highlands County, call 863-402-6800 or text hccovid to 888777.