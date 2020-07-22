The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Highlands County has reached 809 confirmed as of Tuesday’s update. There is one additional death being reported bringing the total to 16. The number of current hospitalizations is 54. There have been a total of 118 hospitalizations in Highlands County with 117 of those residents and one nonresident. Currently, there are 54 hospitalizations.
At the Avon Park Correctional Institute there are a total of 164 COVID-19 cases with 25 staff members also testing positive. The facility has 903 in medical quarantine and has administered 1,597 tests with 1,227 negative, 164 positive and 206 awaiting results. These cases are not included in the county total.
The first positive case reported in Highlands County was on March 21.
The total number of tests administered in Highlands County is 12,626 with 11,804 negative tests results of which 66 are non-Florida residents. and 13 results areinconclusive. The percent of positive cases is 6.4%.
Of the 809 positive cases in Highlands County, 806 are residents and three are non-residents. The cases include 331 male and 352 females, ranging from ages 0 to 95, with a median age of 48. Of the positive cases, 46 are under the age of 18.
FDOH is releasing details of ethnicity and race regarding the positive cases in each of the state’s 67 counties.
Highlands County’s cases by ethnicity are 241 Hispanic, 425 non-Hispanic and 140 unknown/no data. The cases by race are 438 white, 146 Black, 125 other and 97 unknown/no data.
The total number of positive cases continues to climb in Florida with 9,440 new cases. The state total is now 369,834; 4,590 of those are non-Florida residents. The total number of deaths increased by 134, bringing the total to 5,319 of which 113 are non-Florida residents.
Highlands County has surpassed Okeechobee, Hardee and Glades in positive cases while DeSoto has more cases than Highlands County. Okeechobee has a total of 684 cases with two deaths; Hardee has 717 cases with four deaths; DeSoto County has 1,099 positive cases with 14 deaths and Glades has 287 cases with two deaths. There are many variables that could affect the numbers such as population and testing availability.
Miami-Dade and Broward Counties had a quadruple digit one-day increase. Broward County had an increase of 1,614 new cases for a total of 42,577 positive cases with 2,905 total hospitalizations and 517 deaths. Miami-Dade continues to lead the state in positive cases with 89,557 confirmed, which is a 2,493 increase since Monday. The total number of deaths in Miami-Dade reached 1,325 deaths.
Seventeen counties reported triple digit increases. Brevard had 116; Collier, 142; Duval, 294; Escambia, 156; Hillsborough, 410; Lee, 211; Leon, 123; Manatee, 133; Marion, 167; Orange, 419; Osceola, 209; Palm Beach, 521; Pasco, 109; Pinellas, 227; Polk, 194; Seminole, 111, and Volusia with 236, accounting for 7,884 of the new cases. The only county in the state to not have an increase was Calhoun.
Nationally, the number of positive cases has reached 3,845,680 with the number of deaths reaching 141,118 and 1,160,087 recovered. Worldwide, the number of positive cases has reached 14,763,911 with 611,090 deaths.
For more information on COVID-19, visit floridahealthcovid19.gov.
In Highlands County, call 863-402-6800 or text hccovid to 888777.