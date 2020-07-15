SEBRING — Monday saw less COVID-19 testing for the state, which translates into less confirmed cases overall but still a significant percentage of confirmed cases. Florida saw 9,261 new virus cases, bringing the total to 291,629, according to the latest numbers released by the Florida Department of Health.
There were a record high 132 new COVID fatalities across the state, which brings the death toll to 4,409.
The positivity rate for new cases was over 15.03%, the highest positive rate since July 8. Highlands County’s positive rate was 16% on Tuesday, versus only 6% the day before.
Florida tested 61,665 people. The amount of tests given were down from the previous few days, but the percentage of those testing positive was higher than the day before.
Locally, Highlands County saw an increase of 33 new cases, bringing the total to 590. There have been 587 residents to test positive and three non-residents. The death toll for the county remains at 13. Over the past week, there have been 175 new cases of COVID-19 infection since July 6.
Highlands County also showed an increase in hospitalizations, 51 up from the previous day’s 33.
In nearby counties, DeSoto County saw a significant increase, picking up 67 new cases to bring the total to 951.
Okeechobee County added 16 new cases to bring its total to 581, while Glades County had zero new cases leaving their total at 209. Hardee County saw an increase of six cases to now have 613.
Other counties have had jumps of three and four digits that add up to 8,011 of the 9,194 cases added to Monday’s total.
Bay County made the three digit jump for the second time in as many days with 103 cases added overnight. Brevard increased by 122 people infected. Not surprising, Broward increased its cases by 1,374; it has jumped over four digits for seven days in a row.
Other major increases include: Collier — 267; Dade — 2,104; Duval — 355; Escambia — 139; Hillsborough — 681, the eighth consecutive day with 500 or more cases; Lake — 134; Lee — 285; Manatee — 153; Marion — 131; Marion — 131; Orange — 437; Osceola — 132; Palm Beach — 471; Pasco — 127; Pinellas — 322; Polk — 252; Sarasota — 114; St. John’s — 116; and Volusia — 192.
The Agency for Health Care Administration bed census reported on Tuesday there are 24 adult intensive care unit bed census on Tuesday. The report shows there was only three beds available or 11.11%. The county’s hospital-staffed bed capacity is 276. Of those beds, 210 are occupied with 66 beds available, or 23.91% capacity.
Countywide there were 13 residents infected at long-term care facilities and 33 staff members, according to AHCA’s Tuesday report.