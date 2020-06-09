SEBRING — Going into this budget year, county officials will face a 12.5% drop in revenue just from sales taxes alone.
“That’s a significant amount for us,” said County Administrator Randy Vosburg this past week while preparing to meet with department heads and the Board of County Commission on how to handle shortfalls from the COVID-19 pandemic and related shutdowns.
Vosburg said the county has hired a consultant, in the $5,000-or-less range, to help project revenue funding in time for the start of budget talks this month and next month.
“We don’t have all the factors,” Vosburg said, and until then, none of the numbers he has are complete.
However, some preliminary numbers provided by his office and the county’s Office of Management and Budget suggest the 2020-21 fiscal year will start out as a lean one for Highlands County.
The Florida Department of Revenue has already told county officials that revenue sharing will be cut in half for April, May, and likely, June.
That single-quarter drop amounts to a 12.5% loss for the year, Vosburg said.
From losses in the 1-cent infrastructure surtax, for example, Vosburg expects to see an approximate $1 million loss revenue for the county.
Other taxes will take a hit, as well, such as fuel taxes and the tourist tax, both of which are expected to see losses thanks to pandemic shutting down and cancelling both daytime and weekend events statewide.
“March will be bad, because we lost the race,” Vosburg said, referring to the 12 Hours of Sebring and the related loss of hotel room/short-term home rentals, restaurant business, retail grocery and supplies sales and side-trips by visitors to other events and attractions.
To figure the actual impact, Vosburg said, consultants and county budget officials will need to review the actual figures and apply multipliers to account for the expected related business.
“We’re just now starting to get a glimpse of the assessment,” Vosburg said.
In talking with the Highlands News-Sun, Vosburg said that not only is it similar to assessing hurricane damage, but trying to do so during the eye of the storm: The economic impact of the pandemic has not subsided, yet.
OMB Manager David Nitz said another factor in planning for a shortfall is that reports from the Florida Department of Revenue usually take two months or more to return.
“We just, June 3, received the revenue from March,” Nitz said Monday.
Another challenge with this situation in particular, Nitz said, is that while taxes like the 4-cent local option tourist tax on short-term lodging only goes toward marketing the county, and can’t be used for anything else, other general fund taxes, like the sales taxes, will get hit.
The county might be able to disburse general fund monies to help specific funds, like tourism marketing, or infrastructure, which will take a hit from losses in gasoline sales.
However, none of those specialized taxes are allowed to go to the general fund, by Florida law, because they were enacted and collected for specific purposes, such as road construction or maintenance.
For the most part, the county depends on property taxes, and while they may not change this year, they will be affected, as well, Vosburg said.
Vosburg said property taxes may drop in a year or two, because that also happened approximately two years after the 2008-2009 Great Recession.
It’s likely a decrease in property values from lagging maintenance or an increase in foreclosures, Vosburg said.
The time difference after the event, he suggested, may also have to do with how soon appraisers make the rounds to check on improvements or depreciation in the buildings.