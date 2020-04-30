This Sept. 10, 2019, photo provided by Jessica Forbes shows Jake Murphy posed at PowerHouse Hoops basketball courts in Phoenix. The coronavirus pandemic put sports on hold and the AAU circuit with it, leaving non-elite basketball recruits with no opportunity to make an in-person impression on college coaches. Murphy opted to take the most sensible road rather than try sorting through the uncertainty, committing to play at the Air Force Academy, where his brother was already a cadet.