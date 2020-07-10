SEBRING — If your child has been getting free or reduced-price lunches at school, you may want to look for a plain white envelope to arrive in the mail.
Don’t throw it out. It’s from the state and contains an electronic benefits transfer (EBT) card good to buy food for your kid because they missed out on lunches when schools shut down this spring, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Letters with the cards started going out this past week.
According to the Florida Department of Children and Families at myflfamilies.com/covid19/docs, the cards have gone out to families whose kids were served free or reduced-price school meals under the National School Lunch Program (NSLP).
Families eligible for that program were:
- Received SNAP (food assistance), TANF (cash assistance), or Medicaid, with a child enrolled in a school participating in the National School Lunch Program;
- Had a child attending a Community Eligibility Provision school or Provision 2 school; and/or
- Approved with the school district for a child to receive free and reduced-price school meals.
If a child was receiving free and reduced-price school meals prior to school closures on March 16, parents will receive a one-time benefit of $5.70 per day — for up to 55 days — per child, at a prorated amount based on the month of eligibility.
If the child was eligible as of April 1, the family will get the full benefit of $313. Per child.
Those eligible from April 1-30 would get $245.10 per child.
Those eligible from May 1-29 would get $119.70 per child.
Please call 1-833-311-0321 if you have questions about your benefit amount.
Parents might receive a separate card per child or one card with all the children’s allotments on it, according to operators at the Department of Children and Families customer service line at 1-866-762-2237.
Those already receiving SNAP benefits on an EBT card will likely have already received this benefit on their activated cards.
Households can use P-EBT benefits to buy breads, cereals, fruits, vegetables, meat, fish, poultry, dairy, and plants and seeds to grow food to eat.
However, households cannot use P-EBT benefits to buy nonfood items such as pet foods, soaps, paper products, household supplies, grooming items, alcoholic beverages, tobacco, vitamins, medicines, food to eat in the store or hot foods.
Attendees on the customer service hotline said the state had until June 30 to get those cards to the parents, or at least get them postmarked.
They did not know how this program would be handled for the coming school year, where parents have the option of having their children educated via teleconferencing software or via virtual classrooms.
That may be decided later, operators said. Requests for details from DCF officials directly were not returned as of press time.