SEBRING — As confirmed coronavirus cases climb in the county, so does the fear of catching the virus. Despite Gov. Ron DeSantis’ stay-at-home order, people still have to shop and go to businesses deemed “essential.”
Many businesses have adjusted their hours of operations to sanitize and restock. Others have changed how they do business by delivering products to homes or by offering curbside pickup.
Recently, it was rumored that an employee at Petco at 1704 U.S. 27 tested positive for the COVID-19 virus and that they were closed. The Highlands News-Sun reached out to Petco on Monday. The store manager referred the paper to its corporate office.
While the store did close on Saturday to be sanitized, it was open on Monday.
“At Petco, the health, safety and well-being of people and pets is always our top priority. Like other essential retailers, we are working diligently to help protect the health and safety of the pets counting on us, our employees, our guests and the communities we serve as we all navigate COVID-19. At this time, we are not aware of any Petco employees testing positive for COVID-19 in the state of Florida,” Petco officials said.
“Out of an abundance of caution, our Sebring store was closed on Saturday for a thorough deep cleaning by a third party before reopening for business this morning (Monday). We are closely monitoring the situation and continuing to take proactive, precautionary steps to help protect our employees, guests, the pets in our care, and the communities we serve as we navigate these unprecedented times.”
The CDC guidelines say the safest way to stay healthy include: wash hands with soap for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer with 60% alcohol if water and soap are not available; masks are now being recommended; practical social distancing by staying at least six feet apart and not socializing in groups of more than 10 people; cover sneezes and coughs and stay in your home as much as possible; and disinfect regularly.