SEBRING — Gloria Peters has been hunkering down and staying at home in keeping with the stay at home order. She was starting to get bored and she wanted to help others who may be feeling a little bit hopeless these days.
Peters thought of the residents in nursing homes and assisted living facilities who cannot have visitors due to restrictions from the coronavirus. Inspiration struck her artist's soul and over the course of a weekend, she painted about 50 cards for the residents of The Palms of Sebring. Recently, her husband Mike drove Gloria to drop off the watercolor cards with uplifting images and messages. Marketing Director Julia Mercer met the couple curbside to accept the cards along with a note that explained why she painted the cards.
“With all this social distancing and time spent with only our small circles of life, you all keep dancing in my mind," Gloria Peters said. "The worries and stress of the staff and the lonely days for those who live there. I know this isn't much and I know my art borders on 'folk art' side but my heart and thoughts spend so much time with you each day that I had to put something on paper. It was therapeutic for me to feel like I was doing something that might bring a smile to even one person's day.”
The cards featured flowers, animals and people. Peters said she has started playing with a Japanese technique called Sumi-e.
Mercer and the recipients were thrilled with the artistic cards.
“It was a beautiful surprise of Gloria's kindness,” Mercer said. “The residents were in awe of her talent and her love that she shared with them. 'That came from her heart,' one resident said. The Palms is grateful to Gloria as well as so many caring people in our community. Bless them and their families and we thank them all.”
Peters, a Palm Beach transplant, has lived in Sebring for about two years. She accepted the position of president at the Highlands Art League in February.
“I am not a trained artist,” Peters said. “I find it relaxing and it makes me feel good. My medium is watercolor but I don't use them like other artists. I like them bright; I play with them.”
Mike is one of Gloria's biggest supporters who gives her plenty of time to create her art and relax.
Gloria said that art makes people smile.
“Everyone needs art in one form or another,” she said. “Whether it's painting, cooking a nice meal for others or doodling on a piece of paper. It's all art and it's all important.”
Besides creating artwork and hunkering down with her hubby, Gloria is also using this time to think of ways to streamline and modernize the Highlands Art League for when they are open again.
Anyone who wants to mail cards to The Palms of Sebring can mail them to 725 S Pine St, Sebring, FL 33870 or call Julia Mercer at 863-385-0161 to arrange a curbside pickup.