In this Feb. 26, 2019 file photo, Albert Bourla, chief executive officer of Pfizer, prepares to testify before the Senate Finance Committee hearing on drug prices, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Pfizer Inc.’s CEO says it can’t seek emergency authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine before the third week of November — and that’s if everything goes well. The announcement on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, by Bourla reflects estimates from leading scientists that its unlikely data would start to emerge until November or December showing any of the leading vaccine candidates work.