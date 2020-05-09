SEBRING — Pietro (Pete) Mezza was born May 2, 1928. He grew up in Newcastle, Pennsylvania. “It was the best of times growing up in the early 1930’s,” Mezza recalled. “My mother came from Italy and all my grandparents were born in Italy.”
He came to Florida about 15 years ago and now resides in Sebring Village MHP where he was recently treated to an “awesome” surprise on his birthday. For number 92, Mezza’s neighbor and two daughters orchestrated a drive-by parade consisting of police officers, EMS, fire engines and neighbors in golf cats.
“Oh my gosh, it was awesome. I can’t describe it,” beamed Mezza. “For a couple of days after that, my head was spinning. I had no knowledge of anything that was going on (with the parade). My neighbor and two daughters were involved in it. They were tight-lipped, I never heard a word, not a peep. And then I found out that my grandchildren knew.
“It was really awesome and no one gave me an inkling of what was going on. And then it (the line of emergency vehicles) was followed by an awful lot of golf carts. I had no idea we had that many people left in here.
“They all had signs that said ‘Happy Birthday’ and oh my goodness,” Mezza happily continued. “I got 45 greeting cards from them. It was really awe-inspiring. So many people, so many different types of vehicles. I didn’t see anything until they started blowing horns and sirens and then, ‘oh my gosh.’
“I told my daughter, ‘I don’t know if I’m famous or infamous.”
Mezza has and continues to live a full and active life. He is still full of a zest for living and is sharp as a tack. He loves to travel, loves golf and playing cards. “I founded the Mezza Golf Group. I’ve been doing that for over 35 years. I play cards every night. Different types of games. Texas Hold ‘Em to simple games.”
A large part of Mezza’s life was spent serving our country in the Armed Forces. First with the U.S. Army and then the U.S. Air Force.
“I went in (to the U.S. Army) in December of 1945. I went to Germany in either May or June. I was with the occupational forces of Germany at that time. It took us 12 days to get to where we were gonna land in France because we couldn’t get ashore, there were too many mines. The sharp shooters were shooting the mines, exploding them so we could go ashore,” Mezza recalls.
“Then it took us eight days to get from there to Marburg, Germany on a train. Every time we stopped, the French people were looking for food. I saw them eating out of garbage cans. I loved that the people on the train were throwing food to them. No matter if it went on the ground or what, they would pick it up. They would find a way to eat it. It was terrible.
“I was with the 3517th Medium Automotive Maintenance Company. It was part of the 3rd Army. After three-and-a-half years, I joined the Air Force. I stayed there and retired in 1966. I was in inventory management (in the Air Force) and I did other things as well. I retired from the Air Force as a master sergeant (MSgt.).”
“One of the most vivid memories I have was when I was in the water (The Red Sea) and we could see the most beautiful reefs, the colors were brilliant. It looked like you could see hundreds of feet down. Everything was just beautiful. The fish were very, very colorful. I’ve swam in the Red Sea and the Persian Gulf.
When asked if there’s anything that he hasn’t gotten to do yet, Mezza said, “I haven’t been to Hawaii.”
The birthday boy of Italian descent summed it all up with, “You live a good life, you go to church, your family loves you. It is nice.”