SEBRING — Coronavirus cases have skyrocketed in Florida on the heels of the phase II of re-opening the state.
The numbers have some health officials stating the record increases over the past week are contributed to increased testing, while others say opening the state is, at least in part, responsible for the spikes. Monday saw another significant increase with more than 1,700 new cases throughout the state.
Highlands County however, has remained relatively stable, while daily increases have been in the single digits. According to emergency medicine physician Dr. Cary Pigman, more testing done on a disease will reveal more of the disease. He is applauding the increased testing.
Pigman said at the beginning of the pandemic, testing was selectively done because of test shortages.
“We were only testing about 125,000 people a week,” Pigman said. “We have just about doubled that to testing 225,000 people. We have an incidence of about 4%. In the first part of May, we were at about 2%.”
As of Monday, Highlands County’s overall positive cases are 3% of tests, according to the FDOH dashboard.
The doctor said he pays more attention to the hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19 than to the other statistics.
Pigman called the relative small percentages a blessing compared to the 20% New York has had.
“In my doctor’s mentality, I would like to test everyone on Monday, every week,” he joked.
Pigman said the spikes are not unexpected as we “haven’t done anything to stop it. There is no immunization for it.”
When the state underwent stay at home orders and businesses closed up shop in March, it was to slow the spread of the virus so the ICUs were not overwhelmed. The curve was flattened, the plan worked.
“With no vaccine, it’s still going to be in the community until there is a herd immunity, like any flu season,” Pigman said.
A herd immunity is “when most of a population is immune to an infectious disease, this provides indirect protection—or herd immunity (also called herd protection)—to those who are not immune to the disease,” according to Gypsyamber D’Souza and David Dowdy of Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.
According to them, 70-90% of the population has to be immune to have herd immunity, depending on how contagious the virus is. Like the flu, herd immunity does not last forever, just as a flu vaccine only lasts a season or two depending on the strain.
No matter the numbers the dashboard show, Pigman said, in his opinion, the cases of people exposed to COVID-19 are probably double or triple what is reported. He said there has been a big rise in the agricultural communities.
“We can’t be on lockdown forever,” Pigman said. “We have to work. The elderly should stay home. Be really careful if you have someone in the home that is old.”
Pigman reminded the public to practice social distancing, to wash their hands and use masks when coughing or in large crowds.