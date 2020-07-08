SEBRING — Highlands County has a plan in place to distribute Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funds.
Interested applicants should put in for it soon. The county would like to spend as much as possible before Sept. 30, when they have to turn in their first report to state officials.
Legislative Affairs Grant Coordinator Sydney Armstrong and Business and Economic Development Executive Manager Meghan DiGiacomo presented a plan to disburse $4,633,686 as follows:
- For-profit businesses — $1,750,000, or 37.8%.
- Non-profit businesses — $250,000, or 5.4%.
- Individuals — $1,250,000, or 27%.
- Community proposals — $250,000, or 5.4%.
- Personal protection equipment (PPE) — $120,000, or 2.6%.
- Testing — $500,000, or 10.8%.
- Administrative/government costs — $513,686, or 11.1%.
Those numbers may change depending on applicants’ responses.
“We want the public to know this is a fluid system,” Commission Chair Ron Handley said. “We think this will fall into this structure, but if it doesn’t, we’ll have to reallocate it.”
DiGiacomo said PPE and testing will be coordinated by the county directly in partnership with local hospitals and the Florida Department of Health.
Highlands and other counties got these funds after large counties got theirs, but that’s turned into an advantage, DiGiacomo said.
“While we were putting together the plan, we learned best practices from other communities,” she said.
Polk County’s applications is their template, with adjustments for local situations.
Applicants — businesses, organizations or individuals — will need to prove a financial loss since March 17 from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Whether for-profit or non-profit businesses, applicants who own more than one business can apply for up to two businesses. They can get up to $2,000 for businesses with up to five employees, $5,000 for those with six to 15, $7,000 for those with 16-25 and $10,000 for those of 25-75.
Non-profit 501©(6) organizations will be allowed to apply, along with 501©(3) groups, but any involved with lobbying will be ineligible.
Also, groups must have appropriate organizational paperwork, and must be based out of Highlands County since before March 17. They cannot be a subsidiary or partially-owned by a publicly traded company or hedge fund and cannot have legal actions against them from the county, including code enforcement liens.
Since non-profits often have a few employees and large volunteer-run programs, they can apply both for employee help and program help.
Proposals are treated like non-profit businesses.
Individuals must have Highlands County as their primary residence, with a valid Florida identification and proof of lost income, including include furlough letters, pay stubs and a W-2 form..
“You can’t get your assistance from Michigan and Florida,” DiGiacomo said.
Individuals must not have received other COVID-19 assistance, including rent/mortgage assistance.
County officials and their community partners will point any denied person in the right direction for other aid.
Armstrong said the county will have a portal through its website to manage applications.
Gloria Rybinski, county public information officer, said a public information campaign will include local print news, billboards and social media.
The United Way of Central Florida has been tapped to help direct individuals, while the Greater Sebring Chamber of Commerce will help direct businesses.
Attendees asked why Lake Placid and Avon Park chambers were not brought on board, to which Handley said Sebring’s chamber officials were at all planning meetings.
George Karos, executive director of the Avon Park Chamber of Commerce, sent out a letter Tuesday afternoon via email expressing dismay at being called “no shows,” but also pledged to help the Sebring chamber with identifying and assisting local businesses and organizations.