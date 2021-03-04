SEBRING — Federal Emergency Management Agency will be coming to Highlands County to give additional vaccines from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on March 7-10 at the Sebring Sports Complex on Sheriff’s Tower Road. Certainly, the extra doses of the vaccines are welcome in the county, but some things are causing confusion. FEMA is expected to give 500 vaccines per day.
On Wednesday afternoon, Highlands County Board of County Commission Assistant Public Information Officer Karen Clogston said individuals were arriving at the county’s Point of Distribution (POD) site with a text or email with a barcode. The barcode is not from the county and it is not verification of an appointment. The barcode is believed to be from the federal government. Do not go to the former JCPenney expecting a vaccine. To preregister for a vaccine through the state site, visit myvaccine.fl.gov/.
Highlands County added 15 new cases of COVID-19 to its tally, bringing the total to 7,281. Of those cases, residents have the highest incidences of coronavirus at 7,207 and just 74 non-residents contracting the virus.
There were three deaths reported overnight by the Florida Department of Health. The county death toll is now 307 people who have died from COVID.
Testing, which had been falling off lately, was up considerably with 325 tests processed with 311 negative results. The positivity rate is much improved from the past few days at 4.31%.
Cumulatively, there have been 572 hospitalizations. The Agency for Health Care Administration showed 34 people currently hospitalized on Wednesday afternoon. AHCA also showed an ICU bed census of 26 with just one bed available.
Statewide, Florida had an increase of 6,014 new cases for a total of 1,924,114 cases since a year ago. Of all the cases, 1,888,725 were residents and 35,389 were non-residents.
Florida had another 133 deaths reported overnight. Of those deaths, 132 were residents and one was a non-resident. The total deaths has reached 31,829.
There were 81,491 tests processed with 75,936 negative results. The results garnered a 6.82% positivity rate.
Numbers remain down throughout the United States, as just three states — Florida, Texas and New York — reported more than 5,000 cases on Tuesday. The U.S. saw 54,248 new cases, according to the COVID Tracking Project’s Tuesday night report.
There were 1,885 deaths reported for the day and hospitalizations are still running half of what they did during January’s peak.
Testing is still down, with 1.35 million tests processed on Tuesday, which is several hundred thousand below the rolling seven-day average.
California reported another low case count on Wednesday, with 3,352, but deaths remain high with 278.
Once again, Virginia is inflating national death counts, as the state works its way through months-old death certificates. Virginia reported 383 deaths on Wednesday.
According to Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, the U.S. has seen 28.77 million cases and had 518,458 deaths.
Globally, there have been 115 million cases and 2.56 million deaths.