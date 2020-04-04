SEBRING — By all accounts, prayer warriors on Thursday night filled the parking lots of all four area hospitals in Sebring, Lake Placid and Wauchula.
“My impression is that it was a huge success,” said Pastor David Juliano of First Sebring Church, who stationed himself at Highlands Regional Medical Center. “It was greatly appreciated by people.”
Admittedly, Juliano said, he’s a bit of a “fretter” and a “worrier,” and feared that the idea of bringing people out to pray for those fighting an infection or for the infected in the novel coronavirus pandemic might fall flat.
To comply with directives for social distancing and avoiding large gatherings, all of those who came would need to stay in their cars, windows up, park facing the buildings and turn on their hazard lights to let those inside know they were praying.
“At 6:45 [p.m.] to turn around and see a full parking lot was so gratifying,” Juliano said, adding that he didn’t know why he doubted an idea that he already believed was God-sent. “God has to remind me that he knows what he’s doing.”
It was also pleasant to receive images of people at the other hospitals, he said, holding signs of thanks, stating “Prayers welcomed.”
“I think it’s one of the coolest things I’ve ever seen,” Juliano said.
Staff at AdventHealth hospitals took turns coming out to view the prayer vigil from hospital entrances, said Randy Surber, president and CEO of AdventHealth Heartland, which includes the hospitals in Sebring, Lake Placid and Wauchula.
“This is work they do every day,” Surber said of healthcare professionals trying to fight the pandemic’s spread while staying healthy themselves. “It’s tireless work and not always appreciated. We can’t thank the churches enough.”
Staff at Highlands Regional also felt uplifted by the prayer vigil.
“We are blessed to live in a community where people go out of their way to show love and gratitude, like family, during times of uncertainty,” said Jason L. Kimbrell, CEO at Highlands Regional Medical Center. “On Thursday night, the community came together to show support to the dedicated staff at Highlands Regional. Our employees are working hard to fight an unprecedented battle. Encouragement like what was shown Thursday night was extremely special to me and our entire team.”
Juliano said he and other pastors had talked about a weekly prayer event, to keep this support going, but were not sure how well that would work, given that Gov. Ron DeSantis had issued an executive order, effective at 12 a.m. Friday, to have people stay at home except for essential trips, such as getting supplies.
For now, going forward, pastors plan to have a regular live video prayer meeting for local businesses, starting at 8 a.m. Wednesday at www.facebook.com/firstsebring.
That way, they can honor the stay-at-home guidelines and still reach out to people still working through the crisis.