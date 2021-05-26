LAKE PLACID — Although the COVID numbers may be on the decline, those on the frontline are still battling acute cases and dealing with the complications the disease has wrought. Still, the power of prayer is a constant comfort to those on the front line.
Amid the pandemic, “park and pray” became a way for locals to show their support for those in the hospitals, including front line, administration, staff and patients. The idea was to park at a hospital, stay in the vehicle with the lights on and simply pray.
Tom and Pam Banwart said they felt led to pray for everyone and started in the hospital parking lots in August. They haven’t stopped. Since some restrictions have been loosened, they sit in lawn chairs and pray. They arrive before shift change so they can pray for or with anyone going into or out of the hospital. Their constant presence has been a blessing to many.
AdventHealth Sebring R.N. Melissa “Moe” Prevatt has been in the Emergency Room for six years and has seen a lot. The stress of a pandemic has been scary and stressful for many in the field. She is grateful for the couple’s prayers.
“Whenever we see them out there, it’s like a breath of fresh air. It’s like a comfort,” she said.
Tom said, at first, people probably thought they were two crazy old people sitting outside in lawn chairs.
Prevatt and many others do not feel that way at all.
“When I first saw them I knew in my heart what they were doing,” she said.
The Banwarts do not want any credit for what they feel they are led to do.
“It’s not about what we have done,” Pam said. “It’s just about faith and God.”
“We wanted to carry a message of comfort,” Tom said. “After watching what was happening, we had one solution and that was prayer. That was our only weapon.”
While people were fighting over whether to wear masks or not, Tom said they sought scripture, the couple came back to “loving God with all your heart and to love thy neighbors.”
Tom pointed out scripture does not say to love only those who look and think the same, “He said to love everybody.” They saw the front-line workers being stand-in pastors and family members – above what “they signed on for.” They also had their own families to get through a pandemic. They felt they needed to do something more consistent for them.
“You’re with sickness all day long and you’re there on those people’s worst day, but it’s more than one person, it’s more than 10 people, it’s more than 15 and 20,” Prevatt said. “Just to have that comfort when you walk outside, just to have that support and backup, that’s probably what meant the most.”
The couple started bringing bagels on Tuesday as well as praying at AdventHealth Lake Placid and they have been doing it since. AdventHealth agreed to have the couple at the hospital to pray. The first time they sat outside, the couple said they saw everything from “birth to death.”
Pam said it is about being quiet and consistent and carrying the message of Christ’s love.
“It’s not about religion, it’s about faith and prayer,” she said.
Prevatt recalls a particularly hard day when she really needed prayer and was glad to have a shoulder(s) to lean on. She and then-charge nurse Shannon Smith got the call of their first COVID-19 positive patient was going to the emergency room by EMS. They were both scared.
“But we got in our PPE and the patient came and she was saying ‘don’t let me die’ and it was awful. Shannon and I cried along with her. I remember when I walked out – I got off at 6 p.m. and I saw them and I cried because there was actually someone there that had our back, that was praying for us,” Prevatt said.
She said it has been important to her and others to see the same people out there praying consistently and knowing they could be counted on.
“It would always make your heart happy just to see them. They always got us bagels. I couldn’t understand how on earth they could have so much love in their hearts for people they didn’t even know,” Pevatt said.
She said the love of Christ is their motivating factor.
“If you wanted to see what Christ’s love is about, look at them,” she said.
The Banwarts encourage everyone to take part in praying for those working in hospitals and those who are patients. They also say writing encouraging cards to the staff is a nice way to show support and to let them know they are not alone.