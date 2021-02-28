AVON PARK — While the pandemic brought about many changes at Florida’s public schools, private schools also had to adapt and break from the routine to continue to safely serve their students.
Like the public schools, Highlands County’s private schools found that students learn best when they are face-to-face in their classroom, but online options were needed for parents who kept their children home or when a student had to leave temporarily due to having to quarantine.
In Avon Park, Parkview Pre-K & Prep Academy Director Brittany McGuire said, “We had to make a lot of changes at the beginning of the year including installing air purification systems in all of their buildings.”
They require masks on teachers at all times and on students when they are within 6 feet of each other and in hallways. Privacy shields/plastic barriers have been installed on tables where multiple students sit.
There had been a lot more sanitizing of the desk areas and common areas, she said.
“Overall we feel like we have been able to fair really well as far as keeping numbers down and keeping everybody healthy,” McGuire said.
The academy purchased video streaming hours so online students can watch the teachers during class, she said. The lessons are recorded so they can be viewed anytime.
Assignments are required to be dropped off every Friday, which are then graded and then they pick up the next week’s assignments every Monday.
School lunches continue to be catered, but they cut back this year to three times a week. Students eat in their classrooms so they are still separated by the plastic barriers just like when they have been doing their classwork.
The school’s enrollment has increased about the same amount it does every year (about 20% to 30%), McGuire noted.
“Overall we feel like it has been really positive,” she said. “It is definitely different than what we have done in the past like they haven’t been able to do any field trips, which has been disappointing, but overall it has been really positive and everyone has been willing to work with whatever we have to do. They have been really understanding with that and the students have been adapting really well.”
In Lake Placid, Lakeview Christian School Administrator Tracee Smoak said, “We have done really, really well.”
The biggest issue has been the educational gap that was created by the “school at home” last spring, which really set the students back academically, but they are working hard to gain that back, she said. They have hired some extra paraprofessionals and put in extra computer programs and teacher training to bridge that gap and they are seeing some good improvements.
“We have actually only had one case of COVID with our students and staff where we had to go to remote learning for about two weeks and that was just with our middle school.”
It has been a advantage for students to be back in the classroom, Smoak said. All the students are back on campus except for one who was under an family quarantine.
The hardest part is the reduced contact with the students’ families because they are trying to limit the number of people who come on campus to minimize any possible virus spread, but the students are happy, they are doing good. They are happy to be at school and I think that keeps the moral up, she said.
The teachers have a lot of extra work with the extra cleaning and the extra curriculum from the “school at home” learning, but when you see the students happy and doing well that is a good thing. That is what keeps us going, Smoak said.
Enrollment has increased a little bit and they have started enrollment next year at the K3 through eighth-grade school.
In Avon Park, Walker Memorial Academy Principal Eric Stubbert said it has been a challenge just because it is different. Schools function best when there is routine and some predictability in the schedule and the daily functions.
“We have had students online throughout the school year and using Zoom to link virtually to their classes,” he said.
It is nice to have the option if there is a need for it for students because of a quarantine or medical concerns because they are still able to do school from home and be part of their class live through the Zoom link, he said.
“We are thankful for the technology; Our teachers have adjusted to it,” Stubbert said. “So it has worked out well for us this year under the circumstances.
“We have discovered that our students learn best when they are on campus. So if we can do anything to get them back on campus as quickly and safely as possible, it is better for their learning experience for most students.”
There are protocols in place if there is any illness or sign of illness with the students going home immediately until they are cleared to come back and following the CDC guidelines, Stubbert said. Most of the students who do quarantine do so because somebody in the family has a positive test.
Students in grades 4 through 12 do better with the online school option than the students in kindergarten through third-grade, but they do have it for the younger kids, he said.
Walker Memorial Academy has between 5% to 8% of its students learning from home at this time, Stubbert noted. The number fluctuates from week to week. A very small percentage has been online for the entire school year.
In his first year as principal at Walker, Stubbert said it is difficult to compare enrollment from the previous year, but he said they have lost a few students who are no longer at Walker.
“But, we are planning for next year and our numbers look good and it looks like we will have an increase in enrollment for next year,” he said. “We have number of students who did not come this year, that are already planning on being back next year.”
The challenge was in August many families decided to go to Florida Virtual School or something like it and they didn’t know what the school year would be like as it unfolded here, Stubbert said. Now that they understand what Walker is doing and gotten into the routine, which could be called, “the new normal,” it makes sense to come back next year.
Summing up the challenges during the pandemic, Stubbert said, “We have figured out how to keep going under the conditions that was our goal and it is great to see the kids continue to learn and grow and we are thankful for that.”