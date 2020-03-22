SEBRING — AdventHealth Prompt Care at Sun ‘N Lake, a hospital department of AdventHealth Sebring, is now offering curbside care for the community. Patients with common illnesses such as colds, sinus infections and other minor illnesses can now be seen by a physician from the convenience of their car. Patients will be screened when they arrive in the parking lot and will be designated as curbside care or traditional prompt care. If designated as curbside, a physician will provide care at the patient’s vehicle and provide treatment as needed.
“Many people are looking for alternatives for care outside of the traditional doctor’s office as we work to limit the exposure of COVID-19 and we want to make it easy for our community to access immediate care when they need it most,” said Dr. Bindu Raju, chief medical officer of AdventHealth Sebring. “Safety is our top priority and expanding our care to curbside isn’t just a convenient option, it’s one that can help keep our team and our community safe.”
AdventHealth Prompt Care provides care for minor illness and injuries and treats patients ages 5 and up.
AdventHealth Prompt Care Prompt Care, , located at 4421 Sun ‘N Lake Blvd., Suite B, in Sebring, is open seven days a week with extended evening hours to better serve the Heartland Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Patients can call 863-382-9600.