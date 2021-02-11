LAKE PLACID — Publix and Winn-Dixie Pharmacies in Highlands County have joined in the effort to vaccinate seniors. All three Publix stores in the county will participate and will give the first shots on Friday. Winn-Dixie's corporate office confirmed the Sebring store would begin vaccines beginning today. Publix and Winn-Dixie will be following the state guidelines and vaccinating those over 65 years of age first.
The vaccines will be given by appointment only and the appointments are only. Appointment for both companies will only be taken online. Publix appointments are available online at publix.com/covidvaccine. The Winn-Dixie website is winndixie.com/pharmacy/covid-vaccine. Winn-Dixie has a downloadable consent form for convenience. See either company's website for more details.
The Publix online portal opened at 7 a.m. Wednesday but quickly filled.
The portal will open again at 7 a.m. Friday, Feb. 12 for appointments on Monday, Feb. 15 and Tuesday, Feb. 16. The last time listed for the portal to be opened is at 7 a.m. Monday, Feb. 15 for appointments on Wednesday, Feb. 17 and Thursday, Feb. 18. Check the website for the availability of appointment times after Monday, Feb. 15.
The locations of the stores are:
- South Highlands Shopping Center — 586 U.S. 27 N. in Lake Placid.
- Fairmont Plaza — 3610 U.S. 27 N. in Sebring.
- Southgate Shopping Center — 2848 U.S. 27 S., Suite 107 in Sebring.
- Winn-Dixie — 3250 U.S. 27 South in Sebring.
“With the addition of doses provided by the federal government, we are able to offer more Florida residents the opportunity to be vaccinated,” Publix CEO Todd Jones stated. “It is our privilege to serve during this time as we all work together to reduce the impact of the coronavirus in the state of Florida.”
DeSantis announced on Tuesday that the additional 269 Publix stores have joined the vaccine race and with the 324 stores already giving vaccines, Publix will have 593 pharmacies giving the vaccines across the many counties.
“Florida is proud to partner with Walmart and other retailers, including Publix, to expand access to the COVID-19 vaccine,” DeSantis said. “Through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, we look forward to reaching more Floridians and ensuring that all eligible residents who want a vaccine are able to receive one. We will continue to utilize strategic partnerships and identify innovative ways to get more shots in arms and put Florida’s Seniors First.”