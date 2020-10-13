LAKE PLACID — With many events being canceled because of COVID-19, one long-running, seasonal tradition is a go ... with some changes, of course. The 11th annual Pumpkin Patch is slated to take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17 in Stuart Park (131 E. Interlake Blvd.) in the heart of uptown Lake Placid.
Admission and parking is free to the public. The event is hosted and organized by Paula Sapp and her friends and volunteers.
Bring the family out and pick the perfect pumpkin from the plethora of sizes, from pie-sized pumpkins to the largest pumpkins that Sapp can find. Pumpkins will be spread underneath the shade trees where parents and children can pick their perfect pumpkin to paint, carve or even make yummy treats from. Bales of hay make the perfect place for parents to take pictures of their youngsters in a fall setting.
Speaking of pictures, antique tractors with fall décor will set the mood for family pictures by a professional, Paula Sapp Photography. Many people return every year to include these pictures in their family album.
Don’t forget Fido. Well behaved and leashed dogs are welcomed at the Pumpkin Patch, as always. Fido can get his own portrait or pose with the family.
“This is a fun way for families to get out and enjoy the day outside,” Sapp said. “The proceeds will be used in Lake Placid and its surrounding communities as needs arise.”
Come hungry. Big appetites will be filled with grilled hamburgers, hot dogs and Frank Hartzell’s famous bratwursts (brats). Cool off with four flavors of snow-cones or munch on some fresh popcorn.
It wouldn’t be a Pumpkin Patch without the homemade goodies. Arrive early for the pumpkin bread, that always sells out first. Indulge in many other baked goods that will be priced from $1-4.
“I am making pumpkin dump cake this year. It’s going to give the pumpkin bread a run for its money.”
More family fun is on tap. Free games and prizes will be held throughout the park.
Face painting will have to wait until next year as a coronavirus precaution. Other precautions will be taken at the Pumpkin Path, according to Sapp. Gloves will be used, hand washing stations will be posted through the park as well as hand sanitizers, and social distancing will be observed. Masks are optional.