This good news story sponsored by Boom Booms Guns & Ammo, 330 US 27 North , Sebring, FL 33970; 863-402-2112.
SEBRING — If you’ve ever been to the paddock area at Sebring International Raceway during Race Week, you have most likely seen Marion’s Hospitality tent. If somehow you’ve missed seeing it, there’s a pretty good chance you’ve smelt the delicious aroma of food being cooked by Marion Champlain and her staff.
Champlain and her staff have long been mainstays on the International Motor Sports Association circuit, serving up food to the teams for a number of years. Her work load doubled at Sebring last year, with the running of the World Endurance Championship’s 1000 Miles of Sebring, along with the 12 Hours of Sebring, and this year looked to be more of the same.
With plenty of food on hand, the gang at Marion’s Hospitality was set up and ready for the races, only for them to be canceled — with the WEC first announcing it was canceling and IMSA doing the same shortly afterwards.
“It was quite a shock,” Champlain said.
With the WEC scheduling a two-day test session the weekend prior to the race, many teams already had crew members in Sebring before the cancellation was announced. And where there are teams, there will be Champlain and her crew making sure they don’t go hungry.
Champlain had quite a bit of food on hand, some of it canned goods, which she was able to store in Sebring, but there were plenty of perishable items — fruits, vegetables and meat — so she did what she does every year at the conclusion of the races, which is donate it to those who need it in Highlands County.
“Nothing went to waste and it went to people who really needed it,” she said.
Champlain and Jerry Melendy, of Coker Fuel, have developed a good relationship over the years and at the conclusion of the races, he and his group have been picking up her leftovers for First Assembly Church on Kenilworth and then donating any remaining food to one of the local food banks.
This year, however, they received a bit more than anticipated.
“She’s been very good to work with,” Melendy said. “We were able to give quite a bit of food.”
Melendy said he and Champlain have been getting leftover food to the church for about four years, but he knew she has been doing it longer than that, and he was grateful they were able to make the best of a bad situation and help those who needed it.
When the races were canceled, there was nothing Champlain and her crew could do, but tear down everything they had just gotten set up.
“Packing up was so sad; everybody was geared up” Champlain said.
Champlain said Sebring is one her favorite locations, although it can be a bit of a challenge at times logistically, and she said the crew at Sebring International Raceway is amazing.
“(SIR President and General Manager) Wayne Estes is the best to work with,” she said. “I’m so glad he’s there.”
When November comes, you can expect to see Champlain and her crew at Sebring International Raceway, as she looks after the racing teams once again.
“I miss them,” she said. “They’re like family.”
And when the 12 Hours of Sebring is in the books, Champlain, her daughter Sandra, and Melendy will again work their magic for the benefit of Highlands County.