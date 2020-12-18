SEBRING — At least one resident has asked county officials when they plan to have more frequent testing with more rapid return on results.
Michelle Gresham of Avon Park Lakes asked county commissioners on Tuesday why they budgeted $500,000 from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act for testing, and have only spent $7,195.
Currently, the county has a free testing event 8-10 a.m. most Wednesdays in the rear parking area behind the former Sears store at Lakeshore Mall while the local Florida Department of Health has testing from 8:30-9:30 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays.
Those aren’t necessarily times that working people can fit into their schedules, Gresham said. She asked if there could be additional times, such as 5-7 p.m.
Highlands County Emergency Manager LaTosha Reiss said that the medical staffing non-profit that provides nurses for the events can’t spare the staff more often than that, at least not the last time she checked with them. Those nurses have usual duties with medical facilities, Reiss said.
The reason the county budgeted so high, Reiss said, was in anticipation of having to purchase testing supplies, but the Health Department got those supplies at no cost.
Given that, Gresham said, there could be more testing times, using the funds budgeted for it.
Commissioner Kevin Roberts asked if Reiss had numbers on how many asymptomatic patients go to get tested, and asked if there were any problems getting a test.
Reiss said it’s available countywide, but didn’t have numbers on how many asymptomatic people go to get tested. She suggested the Health Department might know and promised to look into getting that data.
Roberts asked if it was a recommendation for asymptomatic people to get tested, and Reiss said the Health Department does not recommend it, and instead recommends only doing it if you have symptoms.
“However, we know, there are going to be ‘worried well.’ We’re not going to limit them from getting that test, if that’s what they want,” Reiss said.
Gresham suggested that many asymptomatic people who go for tests do so because they know they have been exposed and want to make sure they didn’t catch the virus.
Reiss said the county prefers those who can go to a primary care physician to choose that option and leave the free tests for those who can’t afford a test otherwise, but said she would work with the non-profit vendor on finding more times for testing.
Commissioner Kathy Rapp asked if physicians have rapid tests available. They do, Reiss said, but she warned that rapid tests only test for one component of the virus. It’s considered a “presumptive positive, if positive, and the patient will still need a PCR, or “polymerase chain reaction” test to confirm an infection.
Commissioner Arlene Tuck asked for the definition of PCR, since Reiss did not initially give it, and at the time Reiss didn’t have the meaning of the acronym. However, Ray Royce of the Highlands County Citrus Growers Association provided the definition prior to the end of Tuesday’s meeting.
He explained it was the same process used to test citrus trees for citrus greening, also a virus and a statewide agricultural plague.
County Administrator Randy Vosburg also said the county did have off-hours and after-hours testing months ago, but as demand dropped, the county pulled back from hosting as many events per week.
“There is a burnout factor, unfortunately,” Vosburg said.
“That’s when our numbers were low,” Gresham added.
Roberts said he was concerned that some physicians may have given treatment of COVID-19 based on the rapid test, not the PCR. Reiss said the Health Department would need to look into and speak to that.
Roberts then reiterated that he would prefer the rapid tests, being in shorter supply, should go to people who are symptomatic.
Reiss said Highlands County still has “epidemic” status, as does the entire state. Last week, the county added 250 cases and 17 deaths, Reiss said.
The county is seeing higher numbers of infections over the last three weeks than occurred from August through October. She reminds those at holiday parties to take safety measures, by washing hands frequently, cleaning surfaces and using hand sanitizer.
She recommends people get tested and vaccinated by primary care physicians, since the doctor can help track reactions to the immunization. She doesn’t know when vaccines will arrive, and like the seasonal flu vaccines, the COVID-19 vaccine will be available from medical facilities and clinics, as well as commercial pharmacies.
“And we don’t really have a whole lot of visibility on that,” Reiss said, “but we’re going to try to keep as close an eye on that as we can.”