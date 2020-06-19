SEBRING — Wednesday’s record daily increase of 3,207 COVID-19 cases pushed the Florida total to 85,926 cases with 3,061 deaths.
Highlands County added three cases for a total of 200 while Hardee County increased by seven to 228, Okeechobee County increased by seven to 207 and Glades County increased by two to 121.
The number of cases by zip code in Highlands includes: Sebring 33870 at 66; Avon Park 33825 at 57; Lake Placid 33852 at 29; Sebring 33875 at 9 and Sebring 33876 at 7.
The 200 Highlands cases includes two non-Florida residents. Among the 198 resident cases, there have been 95 male and 103 female cases within an age range of 0-91 with a median age of 51.
According to the dashboard, three have been 6,119 people tested thus far in Highlands County. Only six of those are still awaiting results. Statewide, 1,512,315 million have been tested with 1,425,386 million of those with negative results.
A free testing event is currently scheduled for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Samaritan’s Touch, 3015 Herring Ave. in Sebring. No insurance is required.
Hendry County continues to have very high numbers for a rural county with 25 new cases for a total of 700, according to data from the Florida Department of Health.
More than two-thirds of the new cases are in the seven counties that had triple digit increases: Miami-Dade with 581, Palm Beach with 382, Hillsborough with 337, Orange with 316, Broward with 299, Lee with 167, Duval with 115 and Seminole with 100.
The Miami-Dade County totals of 23,854 cases and 859 deaths are the highest in Florida.
Statewide there were 43 more deaths compared to the Wednesday dashboard count, with deaths of people who tested positive in Alachua, Broward, Charlotte, Collier, Miami-Dade, Duval, Escambia, Hillsborough, Lake, Lee, Manatee, Martin, Palm Beach, Pinellas, Polk, Seminole, St. Johns and Volusia counties.
Nationwide, there have been 2,168,414 cases with 117,832 deaths.
Worldwide, there have been 8,391,551 cases with 449,898 deaths.