SEBRING — For the fourth day in a row a record number of coronavirus fatalities have been recorded in a single day in Florida with 257 in the Thursday count after 253 deaths on Wednesday.
COVID-19 has caused 6,843 deaths in Florida, according to the Florida Department of Health’s most recent report. There was a 174 increase in deaths involving people age 75 or older from the Thursday count.
Miami-Dade County had an increase of 96 deaths from the Thursday count.
Florida has had a total of 470,386 COVID-19 cases over of the course of the pandemic with Miami-Dade County accounting for 118,462 cases in that total with 1,611 deaths.
Statewide, there were 9,007 new virus cases compared to the Thursday count.
Highlands added 31 new cases for a total of 1,163. Friday morning there were 56 hospitalized in Highlands County due to COVID-19.
For the third day in a row Glades County had no new reported cases of COVID-19.
Testing data shows that 3.63 million have been tested in the state with a positive rate of 12.95%.
In Highlands County, 14,787 have been tested with a positive rate of 7.9%.
In Miami-Dade County, 623,572 have been tested with a positive rate of 19.0%.
Miami-Dade County had 2,546 new cases and Broward had 1,999 new cases.
The counties with triple-digit increases are: Bay — 118, Collier — 226, Duval — 222, Escambia — 140, Hillsborough — 374, Lake — 108, Lee — 279, Manatee — 180, Marion — 210, Orange — 420, Osceola — 189, Palm Beach — 578, Pinellas — 242, Polk — 207, Sarasota — 145 and Volusia — 127
Miami-Dade and Broward counties, along with the counties with triple-digit increases, account for 8,310 of the total new COVID-19 cases.
Nationwide, there have been 4,496,737 cases of COVID-19 with 152,074 deaths.
Worldwide, there have been 17,334,539 cases with 674,038 deaths.