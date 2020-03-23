SEBRING – Most Americans have had their lives turned upside down, Highlands County residents are no exceptions. Empty grocery store shelves, no toilet paper, no stress reduction from the gym. Even houses of worship have canceled their services, including one of the highest holy days for Christians, Easter Sunday.
All this is part of social distancing and efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus. It is our new normal. Sunday morning’s report from the Florida Department of Health confirming a case of coronavirus drives home the point of staying at home.
Floridians are no strangers to “hunkering” down due to hurricanes, however self-isolation is a new experience for most of us. Health officials warn of gatherings of more than 10 people, although there is no quarantine currently. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has offered some tips when and if we are ordered to stay in our homes. The CDC also said most people with coronavirus can recover at home.
The CDC says if there is a COVID-19 outbreak in the community to stay home as much as possible. AdventHealth officials said to make sure you have plenty of medicine on hand for a “period of time.” The CDC encourages everyone to have over-the-counter medical items such as tissues and medicines for fever reduction.
Highlands County has a campaign that encapsulates the movement to slow the spread: “Stop the spread, call ahead.” The campaign urges those with symptoms of coroanvirus to call the doctor of Department of Health at 863-386-6040 or Central Florida Health Care at 863-452-3000. Symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the CDC.
Keep enough groceries on hand so there is less need to go to the markets. Of course, there is the standard hand washing for 20 seconds and coughing into an elbow and using tissues when sneezing. Use hand sanitizer that consists of 60% alcohol (if you can find it). Don’t touch your face. Disinfect high-touch surfaces like door knobs and counters and cell phones, according to the CDC.
The CDC website has an entire section on getting those in the home with a action plan in case of an outbreak. The nuts and bolts of it are to determine the people who you need to be included in the plan. The CDC said to make a contact list. Share the list with those who are on it.
If there is someone who is sick in the house, the CDC recommends keeping that person isolated preferably with a separate bathroom. Clean and disinfect the room often.
Local hospitals are encouraging people to stay out of the emergency rooms as much as possible. A phone call to the primary physician or a teledoctor service may be sufficient.
According to Georgia Pacific’s research, a family of 2.6 people use 409 regular rolls per year. The website said when staying at home 24/7 will increase toilet paper use by 140%. They calculate two weeks, two people will need nine double rolls and four people would need 17 double roles. They did not say the toilet paper had to be purchased all at once. Many stores are putting limits on toilet paper supplies and also other products, those limits now include milk, eggs and meat.
Unlike the aftermath of hurricanes, this isolation will be in the comfort of air conditioning. Grocery delivery services such as Instacart can reduce time in public and streaming shows can help to fight off boredom. Many museums are offering virtual tours. Students can keep their skills sharp with any number of free e-learning websites. Perhaps this is a time to learn a new card game.
More information is available is available on floridahealth.gov or at CDC.gov.