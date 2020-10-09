SEBRING — LaTosha Reiss had some good news for Highlands County when she gave her semi-monthly COVID-19 report on Tuesday.
It takes longer for the number of cases in the county to double, she said, the estimated number of active cases have dropped and the county’s status in the pandemic has dropped from “epidemic” to “spreading.”
Reiss told the Board of County Commission on Tuesday that plot graphs showing the numbers of new cases over the last couple of months has shown “some flattening.”
As of 6 a.m. Tuesday, the county had a total of 2,233 residents and 11 non-residents who had caught the virus, 28 of them hospitalized.
As of that moment, 92 had died.
By 4 p.m. Wednesday, however, the number of cases had gone up by 41 cases — for a new total of 2,285, including 12 non-residents — and deaths had gone up by five more to 97.
Where the number of deaths Tuesday morning had been 14 since her previous report, it was 19 by Wednesday afternoon.
The county’s pandemic status has dropped back from epidemic to “spreading,” Reiss said, with an average of 10.6 new cases per day per 100,000 people over the previous two weeks.
Unfortunately, increases in the next 24-36 hours would almost double that.
The “doubling rate,” the time it takes for the number of total cases in the county to double, had gone up from approximately 50 days to now 66 days, Reiss said.
The county had, unfortunately, gone up to 11th for case growth, Reiss said, where it had previously been 19th.
However, she said the percentage of growth rate had gone down.
Reiss said that the number of people coming to the drive-up free testing site in the north end of Lakeshore Mall parking lot, by the former Sears, had dropped to barely 75 per day. Now that Florida is in Phase 3 of reopening, testing numbers have dropped, based on community members not seeing it as being as important, Reiss told commissioners.
Reiss said the county had an estimated 261 active cases, down from the previously 305.
“That is a good trend,” Reiss said.
She explained that all estimates are based on the number of positive cases and the number of days since those cases were listed.
Based on a formula, people can then calculate out by percentage how many cases may still be active — among those cases that are known.
Reiss said Tuesday that the county’s Emergency Operations Center had been on activation now for 204 days — more than 30 weeks or almost seven months.
The county is still working with the School Board to ensure all the schools have the personal protection equipment and sanitization supplies that they need, Reiss said.