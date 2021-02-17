SEBRING — “The vaccines have become the new hot item,” Highlands County Emergency Manager LaTosha Reiss said Tuesday.
The snowstorm that has blanketed the rest of the nation in record cold and snowfall will delay vaccination supplies to Florida, Reiss told county commissioners on Tuesday, meaning Thursday’s appointments will only be for what they have on hand.
Usually, she said, vaccine vials arrive on Tuesday. They may not arrive any earlier than Thursday this week.
County Administrator Randy Vosburg asked commissioners to do a “full court press” on state legislators to push for more vaccines in the Heartland.
That said, people waiting for a call from the Highlands County Point of Distribution (POD) may want to check or change the outgoing message on their voicemail, Reiss said. If it doesn’t identify who you are, callers cannot leave your appointment day and time information.
In answer to Commission Chair Scott Kirouac, the caller will leave a number to call back to verify identity and set an appointment, but there is no appointment if someone does not call back.
That acts as a safeguard against leaving the message for the wrong person, Reiss said. Email doesn’t have this same problem. The only person reading that email should be the patient and that email address has to be exact to match up with the person’s account, or it bounces back as undelivered.
Commissioner Chris Campbell asked about Walmart and Publix. Reiss said those are federal programs with their own registration systems. Assistant County Administrator Laurie Hurner said if people get vaccinated at those sites and signed up for the POD, they need to call the county to cancel.
Reiss also wants people who have signed up, waiting for a POD shot, to be patient, especially if they signed up through the state-run ShareCare site at myvaccine.fl.gov. Because of hiccups with the state site, Reiss said, Highlands County will work through the list created on its portal first, then pull names from the state portal.
At last count, Reiss said, there are approximately 22,000 people on the county list, after pulling out the repeats and those who have gone elsewhere for their first shot. Once someone goes somewhere else for that first shot, she said, they are no longer on the county list, which means the county won’t receive a second dose vial for them. They will need to go back to that first place for the second shot.
So far, 7,142 people — among them 24% of local seniors ages 65 and older — have received the vaccine, Reiss said. Of the 7,142 who got the first shot, 1,331 received the second shot.
There have been medical issues, Reiss said, but not many: One person was transported from the POD, two needed mild medical intervention during their waiting period at the POD and seven more required monitoring from Emergency Medical Services personnel.
Side effects reported thus far include pain at the injection side, a sore arm, fatigue and/or a headache. With the second dose, most have reported flu-like symptoms, Reiss said.
As always, Reiss said, people should continue to wear a cloth mask, keep social distance from others and wash both their hands and frequently touched surfaces often.
“Please remember that COVID’s not over,” Reiss said. “If you’re sick, stay home. Don’t go out in public. Don’t spread germs.”
She said the county’s Emergency Operations Center, as of Tuesday, had been on continuous activation for 337 days. Highlands County is now ranked 17th in the state for case growth at 3.25%, which is better than 10th at 4.93% two weeks ago. The case growth average in the county is 27.7 cases per day per 100,000 people, below the state average of 33.6 cases per day per 100,000.
Last week saw 207 new cases in the county, Reiss said. The county also had 40 hospitalized on Tuesday morning, down from 52 two weeks ago and 61 a month ago.