AVON PARK — South Florida State College’s Panther Emergency Student Aid Fund is providing eligible students with cash grants for expenses related to disruptions to their educations due to the COVID-19 outbreak, including things like course materials and technology as well as food, housing, healthcare and childcare.
The grants are not required to be paid back.
SFSC, with the support of the federal government’s CARES Act, developed the emergency student aid fund to help with immediate financial needs.
As of May 13, a total of $193,643.35 in CARES Act Emergency Financial Aid Grants has been distributed to 211 South Florida State College students.
A total of 3,903 SFSC students are eligible to participate in the emergency financial aid grants.
According to SFSC, many factors are taken into consideration when making a decision to approve or deny a request and in determining the amounts to be awarded.
These factors include, but are not limited to:
• The amount of requests received compared to the funds available at the time.
• The nature and urgency of the student’s emergency/negative impact during the COVID-19 pandemic.
• The specific and immediate impact the emergency may have on the student’s living and academic circumstances.
• Other resources or support that the student may have available to them.
The initial maximum award will be $1,000. Exceptions may be made if circumstances warrant and with the recommendation of the Panther Emergency Student Aid Fund Committee.
The fund is intended only for costs directly to the student but could be incurred as a result of providing care to a dependent or other family member.
SFSC was awarded $1,055,723 from the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund, which is funding the Panther Emergency Student Aid Fund.
There is link for more information on the emergency aid fund on the SFSC homepage at www.southflorida.edu.
Any student who has been negatively affected by the COVID-19 outbreak and needs emergency financial assistance is encouraged to complete the Panther Emergency Student Aid Fund application, according to SFSC.