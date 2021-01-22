MINNEAPOLIS — A multi-region, multi-institution research and outreach team investigating the impact of COVID-19 on food and agricultural systems will host a free webinarat 2 p.m. Jan. 28 for those engaged in the food supply chain at any level.
Participants interested in the webinar can register at https://tinyurl.com/lessonsfromcovid-webinar.
This hour-long webinar is part of the Lessons from COVID-19: Positioning Regional Food Supply Chains for Future Pandemics, Natural Disasters and Human-made Crises project. The first webinar will be led by Hikaru Peterson, professor of agricultural economics at the University of Minnesota. Cheryl Boyer, Kansas State University; Gustavo Oliveira, Li Zhan, University of California-Irvine; Lauri Baker, Christa Court, Angie Lindsey, University of Florida; and Michelle Miller, Andrew Stevens, Linsey Day Farnsworth, University of Wisconsin-Madison all serve as collaborators on the project and webinar.
The webinar will include a brief introduction of team members, a holistic project overview, survey tools used and example questions from the first survey, preliminary data from an environmental scan of available resources and insights from prior assessments of the impacts of COVID-19 on the Florida food system.
Because this project is in its early phases, webinar participants will also learn how they, along with their stakeholders, can participate in the research through upcoming questionnaires. This webinar will be the first of four within this grant project.
Stay engaged with the project and its upcoming events at www.ruralenagement.org/lessons-from-covid-19 or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ruralengagement.
Lessons from COVID-19: Positioning Regional Food Supply Chains for Future Pandemics, Natural Disasters and Human-made Crises is supported by the AFRI COVID-19 Rapid Response award no. 2020-68006-33037 from the USDA National Institute of Food and Agriculture. Any opinions, findings, conclusions, or recommendations expressed in the webinar are those of the presenters and do not necessarily reflect the view of the U.S. Department of Agriculture.