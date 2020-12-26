Packages await delivery inside of a UPS truck, Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018, in Baltimore. Shoppers, who can’t touch or feel products they’re ordering, are expected to return items during the holiday season at a rate double from last year, costing retailers roughly $1.1 billion, according to Narvar Inc., a software and technology company that manages online returns for hundreds of brands. That puts retailers in a conundrum: they don’t want the returns, but they also want to make shoppers feel comfortable to freely buy without worry.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)