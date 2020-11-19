SEBRING — As Emergency Manager LaTosha Reiss finished her COVID-19 report on Tuesday, Commissioner Kevin Roberts asked about rapid-result tests.
Reiss said hospitals and nursing facilities have it to check their patients/residents. Roberts suggested getting it for everybody as soon as possible.
When asked, Reiss said the state is working on making those available. They have been distributed to long-term care facilities.
“We’re trying to work with getting those into other arenas like law enforcement and public safety,” Reiss said.
Eventually, she said, the Florida Department of Health local office will have them.
“To me, it’s very critically important that we get the rapid testing ASAP for everyone, not just those in nursing homes, not just the elderly,” Roberts said. “Because there’s tremendous anxiety when people think they have it and go get a test, and wait around for two days or three days.”
He then pointed out that people in large urban areas can visit a drive-in testing facility and get results from their test while they wait.
Reiss said other counties, especially the large urbanized ones, have state-run sites and those sites have rapid tests.
Roberts asked if any places in Highlands County already have rapid testing, and Reiss said that, besides nursing or long-term care facilities, hospitals use the tests to ensure all admitted patients are clear of the virus.
An elderly member of the audience, who forgot to speak his name for the record, said he and another went recently to a quick drive-in testing site on Monday on Sun ‘N Lake Boulevard in Sebring.
They drove in, filled out a form, got tested and got results, all from their car, he said.
Reiss said that was likely Prompt Care, which is run by AdventHealth.
“We’ll check with them because our understanding [was] they weren’t running rapid tests there,” Reiss said.
Commission Chair Scott Kirouac advised people to be careful during the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday, because local and national COVID-19 infection numbers are going up.
Treatments are getting better at keeping people off ventilators, he said, but he still advised caution.