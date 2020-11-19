SEBRING – The Salvation Army has canceled this year’s Thanksgiving dinners. Originally the event was scheduled for a pick-up service at the Highlands County Sports Complex in deference to COVID-19. However, officials told the Highlands News-Sun on Wednesday they are canceling the turkey dinners because of safety concerns for the volunteers and patrons.
Salvation Army cancels Thanksgiving dinners
kleatherman
