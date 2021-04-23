SEBRING — Highlands County new cases of COVID continued to rise on Thursday on the heels of the county’s announcement that it will be winding down its vaccine program. Saturday is the last day for first-shot Moderna vaccines in the county’s Point of Distribution in the former JCPenney store in Lakeshore Mall. Those who decide to get their first vaccines after Saturday will have to seek appointments through retail pharmacies.
Those who qualify for the vaccine can call 866-200-3858 or visit myvaccine.fl.gov for an appointment. Individuals who would rather walk-in can do so between the hours of 1-4 p.m. today, Friday and Saturday. It is important to note the county will stop the second shot boosters on May 22.
To determine eligibility, visit floridadisaster.org.
The county added another 29 new cases of COVID in Thursday’s report, bringing the overall total to 8,239 incidences of infection. All of the new cases were connected to residents who make up 8,148 of infections with just 91 non-residents to make up the difference.
There was one death reported overnight to bring the death total to 341 people.
Testing was the highest all week on Wednesday with 810 processed, of which 781 were negative results. A daily positivity rate of 3.58% was generated.
The Florida Department of Health report shows hospitalizations rose slightly to 646. Agency for Health Care Administration reported 35 current admissions as of 2:47 p.m. Wednesday, up from the previous day. The state had 3,411 people being treated for COVID.
Florida added 6,629 new cases of the virus, which is up from the day before. In total, Florida has had 2,191,038 cases or coronavirus. The cases are divided by 2,149,932 residents and 41,106 non-residents.
There were 83 new deaths reported overnight, which includes three non-residents. Deaths have reached 35,378 people with 34,696 residents and 682 non-residents.
There was 107,050 tests processed on Wednesday with 100,421 negative results for a 6.19% positivity rate on Thursday.
FDOH is reporting 8,307,032 people have been vaccinated as of Wednesday.
According to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, the U.S. has seen a total of 31.9 million cases and had 569,400 deaths.
Globally, there have been 144.1 million cases and 3.06 million deaths.