SEBRING — Highlands’ district school had eight new COVID cases in the latest update of cases associated with schools from the Florida Department of Health. The Department of Health’s “previous week” tally is a week behind and now shows the numbers for the week of Dec. 27 through Jan. 2, which was during winter break.
Cracker Trail Elementary had three cases including one student and two staff members. Five schools each had one new student case reported: Avon Elementary, Avon Park Middle, Hill-Gustat Middle, Memorial Elementary and Sebring High.
According to the report, from Sept. 6 through Jan. 2, Hill-Gustat Middle had 28 cases, the highest number of cases in a Highlands County school.
South Florida State College had two new student cases for a total of 33 cases from Sept. 6 through Jan. 2.
There were no new cases related to private schools in Highlands County in the DOH report.
Highlands County’s numbers were relatively low considering that it is the most populous of the Heartland counties.
Okeechobee County schools had 18 cases, including one at a private school, for the week of Dec. 27 through Jan. 2
Hardee County schools had 13 cases including three new cases at the following schools: Bowling Green Elementary, Hardee Junior High and North Wauchula Elementary. There were two cases at the following schools: Hardee Senior High and Hilltop Elementary School.
Hardee Senior High has had a total of 63 cases from Sept. 6 through Jan. 2.
Also for the week of Dec. 27 — Jan 2, DeSoto County schools had eight cases, Hendry County schools had three cases and Glades County schools had no new COVID cases.