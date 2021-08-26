SEBRING — After previously approving a COVID sick leave policy that had been modified without union approval, the School Board of Highlands County approved a revised policy that was agreeable to both the district and unions.
At Tuesday’s School Board meeting, Deputy Superintendent Andrew Lethbridge explained the process in creating the “memorandum of understanding” concerning COVID sick leave.
There was a lot of good discussion at the previous board meeting (Aug. 17) where they tried their very best to modify the policy, but looking at the finished product, it ended up having some holes in different places, he said.
“I believed what I was hearing what the board wanted covered and ended up working with the union in trying to encapsulate that in this new MOU,” Lethbridge said.
The maximum of 10 COVID sick leave days is very similar to the federal rules that the district was using last year, he said.
Florida Education Association representative and union negotiator Jim Demchak said both the teachers and support personnel are very pleased with the agreement in these difficult times.
“The School Board is to be commended for their care and concern for all,” he said.
The approved policy states:
“To help support our employees during this Covid-19 Pandemic for the 2021-2022 school year, the School Board of Highlands County will follow these guidelines:
“• If an employee is impacted by COVID because of quarantine, contracting Covid-19, or needing to take care of a minor child who has contracted Covid-19 or has been quarantined, the employee will be eligible for up to 10 COVID sick leave days.
“• Employees will not be eligible for more than 10 COVID sick leave days.
“• If an administrator determines that a quarantined employee is able to work from home, and the employee opts to not work from home, that employee will not be eligible to utilize COVID sick leave days but may utilize personal sick leave or other leave days.
“• Medical documentation will be required to be eligible for this MOU. Testing must be administered by a facility and not “at-home” tests.”
This agreement is retroactive to July 1, 2021 and effective through June 30, 2022.
Lethbridge said they are trying to keep the district’s employees working, so many can do their job from home if they are quarantined, but not sick.
Some positions, like bus drivers or cafeteria workers, would be impossible to work from home, he said.