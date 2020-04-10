SEBRING — With the help of technology, the recent meeting of the School Board of Highlands County observed social distancing practices while allowing the board to hear and comment on how the district is proceeding during the current health safety crisis.
In an unusual seating arrangement Tuesday in the Garland Boggus Board Room, Board Member Bill Brantley sat on the far left with Board Chair Donna Howerton in the center and Board Attorney John McClure at the far right.
Board Member Isaac Durrance sat in the audience area while Vice Chair Jan Shoop and Board Member Jill Compton-Twist viewed and listened to the meeting from another room at the District Office.
Superintendent Brenda Longshore and two assistant superintendents sat in the audience area with plenty of space between everyone.
Longshore announced the district has added three community sites for the no-cost meal program and the district has been serving about 6,000 meals each day.
Food and Nutrition Director Tim Thompson said Thursday that between breakfasts and lunches the district is serving between 5,800 and 6,200 meals per day at its 17 school sites from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Longshore will set up a meeting with each of the high schools’ senior class president, along with the District Student Council, to discuss ideas for graduation.
The Avon Park High graduation ceremony is scheduled for May 22. The Sebring and Lake Placid high school graduations are scheduled for May 23.
The School Board has added three community locations for no-cost meals. No-cost meals will be served to children 18 and under from 11:30 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at the community locations.
• The Old Schoolhouse in Lorida — 1957 Blessings Ave, Lorida.
• Highway Park Community Center — 101 Robinson Street, Lake Placid.
• Avon Park Lakes Baptist Church — 2600 N. Highlands Blvd., Avon Park.
The children must be present unless arrangements have been made with us to pick up without children present, according to the School Board. It is our hope that distribution at these sites will provide greater access to those experiencing difficulty traveling to a school campus.