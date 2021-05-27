SEBRING — Wearing a face mask is now optional in Highlands District Schools with the School Board removing the mask requirement for bus riders and students in transition at the secondary level.
At Tuesday’s School Board meeting, Deputy Superintendent Andrew Lethbridge said looking ahead for summer school and the next school year, they are bringing forth having face masks being optional for students on school buses and students in transition (changing classes/moving about the school), which was mandatory.
School Board Members Donna Howerton and Jan Shoop were absent from the meeting, but Lethbridge said he had spoken to Howerton that day who said she heard there was a whole group at one school that wasn’t going to wear masks on the last day of school (today) in protest. She suggested making the change to optional effective the night of the School Board meeting.
Highlands County Health Department Interim Health Officer Tiffany Collins said, “I know teachers, staff, parents, have worked really hard to keep the kids healthy this year.”
Collins provided statistics to help the board decide what it wants to do.
There have been 2.3 million Floridians infected with COVID-19 and just over 36,000 COVID-related deaths.
In Highlands County there have been 8,640 Florida resident cases with 907 of those being pediatric cases (18 and under).
There were three new pediatric cases in the latest daily report, so there is still some exposures, Collins said. Overall, there have been 15 pediatric hospitalizations in Highlands and no deaths.
Overall (for all ages) in Highlands County, there have been 677 hospitalizations and 364 deaths, she said.
Highlands County has a very high percentage of cases in those 65 and up, Collins said. Everybody is susceptible to COVID, but it was a vulnerable population for this county.
She noted that 45,612 people have been vaccinated in Highlands County and 49% of those ages 12 and up have been vaccinated. The goal is to have 80% of those vaccinated who are in the eligible vaccination age range.
Two members of the public and one district staff member spoke in favor of making face masks optional.
Lethbridge said most school districts in the state are ending the mask requirements and the majority of the Highlands District school bus drivers support having the masks optional.
School Board Member Bill Brantley made a motion to have face masks optional effective immediately and School Board Member Jill Compton Twist seconded the motion.
Brantley, Compton Twist and Vice Chair Isaac Durrance all voted “yes” unanimously approving masks being optional effective immediately.