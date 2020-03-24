SEBRING — It will be virtual meetings for the School Board of Highlands County during the coronavirus outbreak.
The members of the School Board went through a training session at the District Office on Thursday afternoon on the technical procedures to meet virtually.
A week ago, the Florida Department of Education and Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran issued many directives including postponing all district school board and state college board of trustees meetings through June 30, 2020 except for emergency purposes, which must be convened virtually or telephonically.
Part of the issue is the guideline to limit gatherings to fewer than 10 people.
School Board Chair Donna Howerton said if she had a School Board meeting there would be five board members, the superintendent, School Board secretary and attorney and a couple of members of the press and there would be 10 present.
With the streamlined arrangement the issue is how to accept public comment, she said.
Howerton said she spoke to State Board of Education Chair Andy Tuck about it and she believes the state is trying to alleviate large groups, but the School Board of Highlands County has to continue to meet to transact business.
Howerton said Tuck explained that the intent was not to stop school board meetings, but to suspend public meetings.
School Board Attorney John McClure said, “I believe by conducting virtual meetings the concern of the contagiousness of the Covid-19 virus is less likely obviously if it were face-to-face. I think by conducting virtual meetings the limitations of what you can do would be eased.”
At the training session in the Garland Boggus Board Room, McClure said for their meetings, the School Board would convene in the boardroom and there would be monitor/televised feed of the meeting in another room for the public. Those who wish to comment could request to go in one-by-one to address the board.
Howerton said, “It is just doing everything within the Sunshine Law and being legal there, but we can’t just shut down until June.”
There are some expenditures that need to be “pulled in” right now so the district can save its money, such as the bid for the renovation of a baseball field that could cost $200,000, she said. “Do we need to re-sod a baseball field right now?”
So there are issues the School Board needs to talk about as a group, Howerton said.