SEBRING — A School Board of Highlands County bus driver passed away recently due to COVID-19, according to district officials.
Deputy Superintendent Andrew Lethbridge said he received a message Thursday that a school bus driver’s death was COVID related.
Bus operator Wayne Neff passed away, according to John Varady, district director of communications. He had been employed by the School Board since January 22, 2021.
In November 2020, a district bus driver, who was 63 years old, passed away due to COVID.
Lethbridge said about a week ago, more than 1,200 students were on quarantine.
The last time he checked the total number quarantined for the whole year was around 2,300, which is roughly 18% to 19% of the district’s students, which have gone through a quarantine since the start of school.
Highlands News-Sun asked if there has been any consideration to requiring masks or taking any other additional safety measures.
“We are not currently looking at making masks mandatory,” Lethbridge said. “There has not been any internal conversation that we are heading in that direction.”
A judge’s ruling that the state acted unconstitutionally by forbidding school districts to mandate face masks for students without parental opt-outs was officially put into writing and issued Thursday.
Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper’s decision declared that the administration of Gov. Ron DeSantis overstepped its authority by blocking local mask mandates, and that Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran violated the law by imposing financial penalties on districts without due process.
School boards in Seminole and Clay counties have opted not to change their face mask mandates while Lake County School Board members want more time to review the superintendent’s targeted mask plan before voting, according to ReimaginED.
Four more school districts have sent the state their replies justifying their mask policies.
In Orange County, school district leaders have told the state that the face mask mandate they imposed on students was not adopted “lightly,” but that “it did so in light of the uncontrolled community spread of COVID-19 in Orange County,” according to the Orlando Sentinel.