SEBRING — After the weekly COVID-19 new case count dropped to four, Highlands District schools had 10 cases in the latest weekly count, according to the Florida Department of Health.
For the week of March 14-20 there were only four new cases at four different schools in Highlands.
In the latest weekly count for March 21-27, the 10 new virus cases included four new cases at one school – Lake Placid High School, which had two student cases and two cases listed as “unknown” for a total of 38 cases from Sept. 6 — March 27.
Avon Park High School had three new cases, all in students, bringing its total to 52.
Avon Park Middle School had one new student case for a total of 37 and Sebring High School had one new student case for a total of 65.
Memorial Elementary School had one new unknown case bringing its total to 18.
DeSoto District schools had 11 new cases, three new cases were reported in Hendry District schools and seven in Okeechobee District schools.
Glades District schools had no new cases.
Hardee District schools had four new cases – two at Hardee Senior High for a total of 106 and two at Hardee Junior High for a total of 75.