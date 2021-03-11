SEBRING — The number of new cases of COVID-19 among students, staff and teachers in Highlands County remains relatively low in the latest weekly report from the Florida Department of Health.
For the week of Feb. 21-27 there were 18 new cases, all students, in Highlands District schools compared to 29 cases in the week of Jan. 31-Feb. 6.
The numbers were also low at the other Heartland area counties of Hardee, Glades, Hendry and Okeechobee.
But, DeSoto County with a considerably smaller population than Highlands had 25 new virus cases with two schools accounting for most those new cases — DeSoto High with nine new cases for a total of 76 from Sept. 6 to Feb. 27 and DeSoto Middle with seven new cases for a total of 38.
In Highlands County, Avon Park High had three new cases for a total overall count of 47. Woodlawn Elementary had three new cases for a total of nine.
Avon Park Middle, Lake Placid High, Sebring High and Sebring Middle all had two new COVID-19 cases.
Fred Wild Elementary, Hill-Gustat Middle, Lake Placid Elementary and Lake Placid Middle all had one new virus case.
Parkview PreK and Prep Academy had two new cases for a total of nine and Heartland Christian School had one new cases for a total of 11.
South Florida State College had one new student case bringing its total to 47.
Hardee Senior High, with three new cases, reached the 100 case milestone, the highest school number among the six Heartland counties.