SEBRING — The School Board of Highlands County had 18 new COVID-19 cases last week including its first case at the District Office, according to a Florida Department of Health report.
The 17 cases in the district’s schools, from the week of Dec. 13-19, included 11 students, two teachers, two staff members and two unknown.
The District Office case is listed as a staff member.
Three schools had three new cases last week: Avon Park High with two student cases and one unknown, Fred Wild Elementary with two students and one teacher and Sebring Middle with two students and one staff member case.
Two schools had two new cases last week: Cracker Trail Elementary with one student and one teacher and Lake Placid Elementary with one student and one staff member.
The following schools had one new case last week: a student at Avon Park High, an unknown at Hill-Gustat Middle, a student at Lake Placid Middle and a student at Sebring High.
The highest number of cases in a Highlands County school between Sept. 6 and Dec. 19 is 22 at both Avon Park High and Hill-Gustat Middle School.
There were no new reported cases last week in any private schools in Highlands.
South Florida State College had two new cases, both students, for a total reported during the pandemic of 28.
There are a few schools in the Heartland that have high virus case counts.
Hardee Senior High had nine cases last week for a total of 53 virus cases.
Labelle High (Hendry County) added nine cases last week for a total of 34 and Labelle Middle School had seven cases last week for a total of 22 cases.
DeSoto High had seven cases last week bringing its total to 20.
The DeSoto County School Board’s District Office had no new cases last week, but the Department of Health’s report shows it had a total of nine cases.
The state’s largest universities also have large numbers of reported positive cases of COVID-19.
The University of Florida had 65 new cases last week for a total of 1,740 from Sept. 6 through Dec. 19.
The following are the total number of COVID-19 cases:
• University of Miami — 733.
• University of South Florida — 733.
• University of South Florida, USF Health — 94.
• University of Tampa — 378.
• Florida Gulf Coast University — 415.
• University of Central Florida — 993.
• Florida State University — 1,421.