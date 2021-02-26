SEBRING — Highlands County District Schools had 28 new COVID-19 cases, including seven cases at Sebring High School, according to the latest weekly count from the Florida Department of Health.
The 28 case total for the week of Feb. 7-13 is just one less from the previous week’s count of 29.
The new Sebring High cases, five students and two unknown, pushes the school’s overall total from Sept. 6 to Feb. 13 above 50 with 51 cases, the highest total in the district.
Hill-Gustat Middle had four new cases, all students, for a total of 42 COVID-19 cases, which is the second highest total in the district.
Four schools had three new cases, all in students – Avon Park High, Lake Placid High, Lake Placid Middle and Memorial Elementary.
Avon Park High and Sebring Middle, which had one new case each in a student, both have had 35 cases from Sept. 6 to Feb. 13, the third highest in the district.
Avon Park Middle had two new student cases for a total of 29.
Cracker Trail Elementary had one new student case for a total of 17.
Lake Placid Elementary had one new student case bringing its total to 18.
One private school in Highlands County had a virus case in the latest weekly county – Walker Memorial Academy had one case in a student.
South Florida State College had four new cases (three students and one staff member) for a total of 45 cases.
Among the other five Heartland counties (DeSoto, Glades, Hardee, Hendry and Okeechobee) only two schools had a significant number of new cases – DeSoto High had 10 new cases for a total of 54 and Clewiston Middle School had eight new cases for a total of 30.