SEBRING — Highlands County public schools added 29 new COVID-19 cases in the latest weekly report, Jan. 31 — Feb. 6, from the Florida Department of Health.
That weekly total is comparatively high as the district had reported a total of 28 cases in the entire month of October and for the week of Nov. 15 — 21 the district had 13 new cases, according to FDOH.
Both Sebring High and Lake Placid High had six new virus cases, which were all students, for the week of Jan. 31 — Feb. 6, bringing Sebring High’s district leading total to 45 cases and Lake Placid High’s total to 28 cases from Sept. 6 through Feb. 6.
Avon Park Middle had four new cases, all students, for a total of 26 cases.
Lake Placid Elementary had three new cases, all students, in the latest report for a total of 17.
Hill-Gustat Middle had three new cases – two students and one teacher, for a total of 38 virus cases, which is the second highest cumulative total in the district.
Memorial Elementary had two new cases, both in teachers, for a total of 11 virus cases.
Avon Elementary added two new cases, both students, for a total of 11 cases.
Lake Placid Middle had one new student case for a total of 20 and Sebring Middle added one new student case for a total of 34.
Sun ‘N Lake Elementary had one new case listed as unknown bringing its case total to seven.
St. Catherine Catholic School had one new student case for a total of five.
South Florida State College had one new student case for a total of 43.
In Hardee County, Hardee Senior High added six cases for a total of 88.
In Hendry County, Labelle High added three cases for a total of 61 COVID-19 cases.
After spiking in January, the number of coronavirus cases in Manatee and Sarasota schools is returning to pre-Thanksgiving levels. Manatee had been averaging more than 50 cases a week in January, but that declined to 44 and 34 in the past two weeks, according to the Sarasota Herald-Tribune.
The number of coronavirus cases in Hernando, Hillsborough, Pasco and Pinellas schools is flattening out. Pasco had a slight uptick, while the other three reported declines last week, according to the Tampa Bay Times.