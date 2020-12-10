SEBRING — In recent days other school districts have been shortening some of their quarantine time periods and now the School Board of Highlands County is making some changes including no longer taking everyone’s temperature.
Deputy Superintendent Andrew Lethbridge said Wednesday the district has made some changes concerning quarantines and coronavirus screening.
“We are moving from the 14-day to 10-day quarantine for those that met the threshold of exposure” within 6 feet for 15 minutes or more, he said. “We are discontinuing the use of universal symptom screening of taking temperatures of all students/staff. This is based on new recommendations from the CDC.”
The district’s new policy states: Based on the latest recommendations from the CDC and Department of Health, the 14-day contract trace quarantine period has been reduced to 10 days.
Therefore, any student/staff contacted by the Health Department as a result of contact tracing with an individual who has tested positive for COVID-19 must stay home for 10 days. They may return to school after 10 days if they have been symptom free for that time.
Recently, some Florida school districts have been reducing quarantine time periods, from the recommended 14 days, in some situations.
In Sarasota County, students and district employees who have been exposed to the coronavirus will now be required to quarantine for nine days before they can return to school, or seven days if they test negative. Previously, the quarantine period was 14 days.
In Brevard County, asymptomatic students and school employees exposed at school to someone who tested positive for the coronavirus will now be quarantined for 10 days instead of 14, according to the district’s new policy.
Students who participate in extracurricular activities where social distancing isn’t possible will be permitted to return to school on the 11th day after quarantining but must abstain from the activities until the 15th day. Students and staff exposed to the virus through their family are still required to quarantine for 14 days.
The COVID-19 school report shows last week there were new cases in 10 Highlands County public schools, three private schools and at South Florida State College.
Avon Elementary School had one student case, Avon Park High School had two student cases and Avon Park Middle School had one student case during the week of Nov. 29 through Dec. 5, according to the Florida Department of Health.
Cracker Trail Elementary School had one case listed as unknown, Hill-Gustat Middle School had two student cases, Lake Placid Elementary School had one student case, Sebring High School had one student and one teacher case, and Sebring Middle School had two student cases.
In Lake Placid, Lake Placid Elementary School had one student case, Lake Placid High School had one student and one unknown case, and Lake Placid Middle School had one student case.
Five district schools have had more than 10 virus cases from Sept. 6 through Dec. 5: Hill-Gustat Middle — 19; Avon Park High — 16; Lake Placid High — 14; Sebring High — 13 and Lake Placid Middle — 11.
Independent Baptist Academy, Sebring, had its first virus case last week, which was that in a student.
Heartland Christian School, Sebring, had one case in a student and Parkview Prep Academy, Avon Park, had one teacher case last week.
South Florida State College had two student cases for a total of 25 cases since Sept. 6.
In Nassau County, more than 200 West Nassau High School students are under quarantine this week after about 20 of their classmates tested positive for the coronavirus last week. There were 41 new cases in the district last week, sending 352 people into quarantine.