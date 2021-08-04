SEBRING — As the state experiences an increase in virus cases, the School Board of Highlands County has a listing of COVID-19 Protocols & Procedures for the 2021-2022 School Year, which starts Aug. 10.
Deputy Superintendent Andrew Lethbridge said Tuesday, “We had extremely limited positive cases in summer. There were only three that I am aware of. The majority of summer school had concluded prior to this latest surge in COVID-19 cases.”
Highlands News-Sun asked Lethbridge about the District’s COVID-related procedures and policies for the upcoming school year and he provided the following.
“As we prepare to open schools for the 2021-2022 school year we will monitor the guidance of local, state, and federal agencies (such as the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Florida Department of Health/Highlands County, and the American Academy of Pediatrics) and will continue to adhere to the directive from the Florida Department of Education as outlined in the April 14 memorandum to all districts.
“As stated in that memorandum, all Florida school districts shall open with a voluntary face mask/covering policy.
“The School Board of Highlands County’s current COVID protocols and procedures:
“• Empower families to make their own informed choices regarding the use of face masks/coverings and vaccines.
“• Continue thorough cleaning and disinfecting of all schools.
“• Maintain ample supplies of hand sanitizer, continue emphasis on hand washing protocols and have additional COVID protection materials in stock and available.
“• Continue water bottle filler retrofits.
“• Continue to inform students, families and employees regarding accessibility for COVID vaccinations.
“• Continue to update school air filtration systems.
“• Maintain coordination with the response to COVID in our schools with the Florida Department of Health Highlands.
“• Continue to provide the community with updates regarding positive cases in our schools.
“• All students and employees who test COVID positive or are symptomatic with flu like systems cannot attend their school or report to their job site.
“• Continue to utilize school distancing, hallway transition patterns, personal spacing, and other strategies when possible and appropriate.
“• Teachers continue to operate their classrooms in the safest manner possible.
“• Continue our all-encompassing approach to behavioral and mental health support services to students.
“• Ensure school nurses are properly trained and ready to handle COVID related cases.
“Through planning and preparation, the School Board of Highlands County will successfully open schools in August with the health, safety and welfare of all students and staff continuing to be our top priority.”