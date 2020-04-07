SEBRING — As students in Highlands County public schools begin their second week of distance learning, The School Board of Highlands County has a few reminders for parents and students:
SEBRING — As students in Highlands County public schools begin their second week of distance learning, The School Board of Highlands County has a few reminders for parents and students:
- This is a four-day school week. Friday, April 10, is a district scheduled no-school day for students.
- Students need to remain in contact with their teachers and school officials through Skyward and e-mail on a regular basis. Also, stay connected with your school’s Facebook page.
- All children 18 and under can receive a free meal every weekday at each of the public schools in the county. Meals are distributed through a drive-through or walk-up service only. Students have to be present to get a meal. If this is not possible, please call 863-471-5676 to make alternate arrangements for pick-up.
- Chromebooks having technical issues can be repaired or exchanged at the following schools, weekdays from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. Elementary, middle and high school students may use any of the locations.￼ Avon Park High 863-452-4311; Hill-Gustat Middle 863-471-5437; Lake Placid High 863-699-5011 ext. 234; Sebring High 863-471-5500.
- Campuses are still open daily during normal business hours to provide students access to WiFi. However, students should remain in their vehicles and not gather or congregate. In compliance with CDC guidelines, carpooling is not encouraged.
- The district office and all school offices will be open to the public by appointment only. Calls to the schools or district offices will only be answered from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. No appointment needed if picking up material packets.