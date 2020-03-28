What we are experiencing now as a nation is, no doubt, a historical event. At times, we are witnesses to history; however, in this case, we are active participants, each playing a role in the outcome. Our role as a school district is balancing the needs of students and families with directives mandated by the governor, the commissioner of education, and the Center for Disease Control. With these directives in place, schools are closed to students through April 15th, but that does not mean that instruction is at a standstill. Quite the opposite, our faculties and staff have been working tirelessly to prepare for what will be the new landscape of education – at least for the next several weeks. In this month’s Superintendent’s Corner, I would like to share with the community what this new educational delivery model will look like when students return to “virtual school” on Monday, March 30th.
We will be using a combination of printed materials and online virtual instruction across the district. We have worked to address internet access for students in grade levels that will require virtual learning and, as of now, have delivered over 140 internet hotspots through the 1Million Project. Thanks to the support of Highlands County citizens through the half-cent sales tax referendum, we are better situated to meet student virtual learning needs than some of the other school districts. We can provide every student in grades three through 12 one-to-one technology with Chromebooks, which means that we have over 10,000 Chromebooks in the hands of our students.
Students in kindergarten through second grade will be using packets of printed materials as well as the iReady learning platform for reading and math. Students in these grades will complete 45 minutes of instruction using the packets each day, and at least 45 minutes of iReady online lessons per week. In grades three through eight, students will use Google Classroom and complete the assignments given by their teachers. These students will also use iReady and should complete 45 minutes of math and reading lessons per week. High school students will use Google Classroom to complete assignments for each course in which they are enrolled.
Families can do many other educational activities together. On our School Board of Highlands County website, you will find a link to the Florida Department of Education Family Resources page that has a wealth of tools and information for parents.
While supporting students and families in their schoolwork, we are also encouraging them to take breaks, talk with each other, and spend quality time with family. These are stressful times for every age group, but the uncertainty can be especially troubling to younger children. Age-appropriate materials and information for discussing COVID-19 with your children can be found on the Florida Department of Education Resources for Families page.
I am confident that we are ready for Monday, and I would like to take this opportunity to voice how appreciative I am of every member of our School Board of Highlands County family. Our district and school staff have worked countless hours to sort and package Chromebooks and instructional materials for delivery. They also worked the delivery stations for several hours each day. Behind the scenes, our faculty and staff created and deployed our Instructional Continuity Plan to ensure that there was no break in educational services because of the school closure. This detailed plan can be found on our website.
Additionally, I would like to commend our Food and Nutrition leadership and staff for feeding thousands of children every day. No-cost meals are provided weekdays from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at every school campus. Our food service staff is passionate about feeding children, and they have worked diligently during this past week to make sure students did not go hungry.
Student instruction begins Monday, March 30th. This learning-at-home model will look and feel differently to us. We know there will be challenges. The school district, like so many other agencies and organizations, will do our part to work toward bringing normalcy to our children and our community.
We will be stronger as we all work together. Thank you for your continued support.
Brenda Longshore is superintendent of schools for the Highlands County School District.